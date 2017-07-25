top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Technology, Automation, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work\
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jul 25th, 2017 12:55 PM
On July 15, 2017 at an international conference on technology, automation and longshore workers Professor Raquel Varela spoke about how technology is threatening the lives and jobs of longshore workers and what they should do about it to defend themselves and other workers.
sm_lisbon_dockers_march.jpg
original image (960x505)
Technology, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work was the focus of a presentation by labor professor Raquel Varela who lives and works in Lisbon, Portugal. Her research is centered on dockers and shipyard workers including technology and automation.
The presentation was made at an educational conference at ILWU Local 10 in San Francisco on July 15, 2017 titled Longshore Work , Automation, Technology and the Future of Our Work and Lives.
It was part of LaborFest.net and sponsored by ILWU Local 10, LaborTech.net, laborfest.net and the TWSC.
For more media:
https://youtu.be/SNcU37rL2Ng
https://youtu.be/FNbvWfS1HYs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGTcJXCDjq0
https://youtu.be/FNbvWfS1HYs
https://youtu.be/WHjq-MNnr5s
https://raquelcardeiravarela.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/studyautomation-2.pdf
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/J2YmVVs9hPM
§Australian Brisbane MUA dockers fought attacks on jobs through automation
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jul 25th, 2017 12:55 PM
australia_mua_brisbane_sacking_over_automation.jpg
Australian Brisbane MUA members fought against the attack on their jobs through automation.
https://youtu.be/J2YmVVs9hPM
§Australia Patricks Automated Terminal
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jul 25th, 2017 12:55 PM
australia_patricks_automated_terminal.jpg
The capitalists plan to eliminate most longshore/dockers around the world through automation and break their unions.
https://youtu.be/J2YmVVs9hPM
§IDC Joins Students in Barcelona
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jul 25th, 2017 12:55 PM
sm_idc_spanish_dockers_in_struggle_with_barcelona_spanish_dockers_in_struggle_in_solidarity_with_teachers_and_students_against_on_strike_against_cuts___soycoordinadorastudents.jpg
original image (1200x675)
The IDC in Barcelona joined students fighting attacks on public education and privatization.
https://youtu.be/J2YmVVs9hPM
§ILWU Local 10 took action on May Day in 2008
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jul 25th, 2017 12:55 PM
sm_ilwu_may_day_2008.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
International action by ILWU Local 10 on May Day 2008 is part of the international struggle to defend jobs and all working people worldwide.
https://youtu.be/J2YmVVs9hPM
