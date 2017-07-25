From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Technology, Automation, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work\ by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Jul 25th, 2017 12:55 PM On July 15, 2017 at an international conference on technology, automation and longshore workers Professor Raquel Varela spoke about how technology is threatening the lives and jobs of longshore workers and what they should do about it to defend themselves and other workers.

original image (960x505)

The presentation was made at an educational conference at ILWU Local 10 in San Francisco on July 15, 2017 titled Longshore Work , Automation, Technology and the Future of Our Work and Lives.

It was part of LaborFest.net and sponsored by ILWU Local 10, LaborTech.net, laborfest.net and the TWSC.

For more media:

https://youtu.be/SNcU37rL2Ng

https://youtu.be/FNbvWfS1HYs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGTcJXCDjq0

https://youtu.be/FNbvWfS1HYs

https://youtu.be/WHjq-MNnr5s

https://raquelcardeiravarela.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/studyautomation-2.pdf

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org Technology, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work was the focus of a presentation by labor professor Raquel Varela who lives and works in Lisbon, Portugal. Her research is centered on dockers and shipyard workers including technology and automation.The presentation was made at an educational conference at ILWU Local 10 in San Francisco on July 15, 2017 titled Longshore Work , Automation, Technology and the Future of Our Work and Lives.It was part of LaborFest.net and sponsored by ILWU Local 10, LaborTech.net, laborfest.net and the TWSC.For more media:Production of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/J2YmVVs9hPM





Australian Brisbane MUA members fought against the attack on their jobs through automation.





The capitalists plan to eliminate most longshore/dockers around the world through automation and break their unions.

The IDC in Barcelona joined students fighting attacks on public education and privatization.

International action by ILWU Local 10 on May Day 2008 is part of the international struggle to defend jobs and all working people worldwide.