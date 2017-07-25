|
Technology, Automation, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work\
On July 15, 2017 at an international conference on technology, automation and longshore workers Professor Raquel Varela spoke about how technology is threatening the lives and jobs of longshore workers and what they should do about it to defend themselves and other workers.
original image (960x505)
Technology, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work was the focus of a presentation by labor professor Raquel Varela who lives and works in Lisbon, Portugal. Her research is centered on dockers and shipyard workers including technology and automation.
The presentation was made at an educational conference at ILWU Local 10 in San Francisco on July 15, 2017 titled Longshore Work , Automation, Technology and the Future of Our Work and Lives.
It was part of LaborFest.net and sponsored by ILWU Local 10, LaborTech.net, laborfest.net and the TWSC.
For more media:
https://youtu.be/SNcU37rL2Ng
https://youtu.be/FNbvWfS1HYs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGTcJXCDjq0
https://youtu.be/WHjq-MNnr5s
https://raquelcardeiravarela.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/studyautomation-2.pdf
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Australian Brisbane MUA dockers fought attacks on jobs through automation
Australian Brisbane MUA members fought against the attack on their jobs through automation.
The capitalists plan to eliminate most longshore/dockers around the world through automation and break their unions.
original image (1200x675)
The IDC in Barcelona joined students fighting attacks on public education and privatization.
original image (2048x1536)
International action by ILWU Local 10 on May Day 2008 is part of the international struggle to defend jobs and all working people worldwide.