top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Racial Justice Front Page
Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy: Inauguration Day Falls on MLK Day
Mon Jan 13 2025 (Updated 01/15/25)
11th Annual March to Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy
Reclaim MLK: Reject War, Capitalism, and White Supremacy
Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy: Inauguration Day Falls on MLK Day

This year, Inauguration Day falls on MLK Day. For over a decade the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) has called for a week of action and a mass march on MLK Day to reclaim the true revolutionary spirit of Dr. King. Towards the end of King's short life he had moved towards a politic rooted in Black liberation and freedom, while vociferously rejecting war, capitalism, and white supremacy.

On Monday, January 20, people will fill the streets of Oakland to Reclaim King's Radical Legacy for the 11th year in a row. APTP asks, "Are you enraged because of the deepening fascism and police state in this country? Disgusted and heart sick by the ongoing genocide in Palestine? Appalled at the attacks against our unhoused neighbors?"

APTP further states, "Oakland will not concede to fascism. We knew no matter the outcome of this election, this system was never meant to serve the people: WE take care of US. See you in the streets on January 20th!"

In addition to the annual march, there will be a full week of action with events scheduled from January 17-25.

event Events: 1/17: Reclaim MLK Kick Off at The People's Clinic | 1/18: 2nd Annual “Disability Justice is Beloved Community” | 1/19: 'The Strike' Film Screening | 1/20: 11th Annual Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy March | 1/22: We Take Care of Us Youth Friendly Paint & Sip | 1/23: Mental Health First Training | 1/23: Jail Support Training

See also: Workers at Anti Police-Terror Project Form Labor Union

Previous Reclaim MLK coverage: 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

RSS feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
2025-01-14 Healthcare Profiteers Encounter Protest at Investors Gathering Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | Palestine2025-01-01 Photography From Gaza By Journalist Ahmed Younis Front Page | Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | East Bay | Palestine2024-12-31 Launched 25 Years Ago, Riseup.net Continues Providing Vital Infrastructure Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S. | International2024-12-30 After Quick "Hiatus" Editors of IGD Continue Publishing Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S.2024-12-24 A Shifting Landscape for Autonomous Anti-Capitalist Media Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S.2024-12-23 Daniel Andreas San Diego Wanted for Questioning in Bay Area Bombings Front Page | Police State & Prisons | East Bay | U.S. | International | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 If Passed, Measure J Will Ban "Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations" North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Activists Stand in Solidarity with Horses Who Lost Their Lives at Race Track East Bay | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Two Years After Shireen Abu Akleh Was Killed, There Still Is No Justice Media Activism & Independent Media | San Francisco | International2024-06-11 Crisis Team Provides Students with Non-Police Response to Mental Health Crises Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-06-11 Only a Couple of Thousand Adult Leatherback Turtles Remain in the Pacific Ocean Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code