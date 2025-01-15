This year, Inauguration Day falls on MLK Day. For over a decade the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) has called for a week of action and a mass march on MLK Day to reclaim the true revolutionary spirit of Dr. King. Towards the end of King's short life he had moved towards a politic rooted in Black liberation and freedom, while vociferously rejecting war, capitalism, and white supremacy.

On Monday, January 20, people will fill the streets of Oakland to Reclaim King's Radical Legacy for the 11th year in a row. APTP asks, "Are you enraged because of the deepening fascism and police state in this country? Disgusted and heart sick by the ongoing genocide in Palestine? Appalled at the attacks against our unhoused neighbors?"

APTP further states, "Oakland will not concede to fascism. We knew no matter the outcome of this election, this system was never meant to serve the people: WE take care of US. See you in the streets on January 20th!"

In addition to the annual march, there will be a full week of action with events scheduled from January 17-25.

Events: 1/17: Reclaim MLK Kick Off at The People's Clinic | 1/18: 2nd Annual “Disability Justice is Beloved Community” | 1/19: 'The Strike' Film Screening | 1/20: 11th Annual Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy March | 1/22: We Take Care of Us Youth Friendly Paint & Sip | 1/23: Mental Health First Training | 1/23: Jail Support Training

See also: Workers at Anti Police-Terror Project Form Labor Union

Previous Reclaim MLK coverage: 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015