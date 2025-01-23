From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mental Health First Training
Date:
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
via APTP
Location Details:
Online
Mental Health First (MH First) is a project of APTP available in both Oakland and Sacramento as a non-police crisis response line for mental health and community crisis. Please join us for a short training and intro to our work and strategy session to see how you too can support community members in crisis!
Meeting Registration
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/G109RwtoSuqVHzt9eHkLYg
https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/reclaim-mlk-2025
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 13, 2025 3:37PM
