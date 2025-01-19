From the Open-Publishing Calendar
'The Strike' Film Screening
Date:
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
via APTP
Location Details:
New Parkway Theater • 474 24th Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Join us for "The Strike" film screening as part of APTP's MLK Week of Action! 🎥
Sunday, 1/19/25
⏰ 12:30–2:30 PM
📍 New Parkway Theater, 474 24th St, Oakland, CA
This powerful documentary shares the story of California prisoners who endured solitary confinement & organized the largest hunger strike in U.S. history.
Don’t miss this moving testament to resistance & organizing. 🖤
#MLKWeek #EndSolitaryConfinement
The Strike is a feature documentary that tells the story of a generation of California men who endured decades of solitary confinement and, against all odds, launched the largest hunger strike in U.S. history.
Join documentary film makers Lucas Guilkey and JoeBill Muñoz screening their film with the Anti Police-Terror Project for the 11th Annual Reclaim MLK's Radical Legacy Week of Action.
The free film screening will take place at New Parkway Theater on Sunday January 19, 2025. Individual registration per person is required.
Attend This Event:
https://actionnetwork.org/events/the-strike-film-screening/
The Strike Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3nnMZD6QHE
11th Annual Reclaim MLK's Radical Legacy March & Week of Action
https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/reclaim-mlk-2025
