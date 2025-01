We’re back for our 2nd Annual “Disability Justice is Beloved Community” gathering on Saturday, January 18th, from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Ed Roberts Campus in Berkeley.“Disability Justice is Beloved Community” is brought to you by Disability Justice Culture Club, Disability Justice League - Bay Area, Peace Out Loud, Ability Now, the Anti-Police Terror Project, Hand in Hand, Senior and Disability Action, and The Center for Independent Living (CIL).This gathering of arts, culture, and political organizing will feature multi-cultural drumming, an open mic/variety show, bodyworkers, disabled artists and vendors, music, food, an art build for Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy March, short film screenings, and more.The registration for the event is here: https://bit.ly/2025DJBelovedCommunity (case sensitive & sign in required)Accessibility: Our Disability Justice is Beloved Community gathering is hybrid, held online via Zoom and in-person at the Ed Roberts Campus, a wheelchair-accessible and universally-designed space in Berkeley. ASL and CART will be available. Masks are required and KN95 masks will be available. All food and drink will be provided outdoors. Please share any other accommodations/access needs in the registration form.[ID] Orange, green, and white graphics with details about the event.