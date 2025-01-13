top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/18/2025
East Bay Anti-War Arts + Action Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice

2nd Annual “Disability Justice is Beloved Community”

Flyer for 2nd Annual “Disability Justice is Beloved Community” gathering on Saturday, January 18
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
via Center for Independent Living
Location Details:
Ed Roberts Campus, 3075 Adeline Street, Suite 100 Berkeley, CA 94703
We’re back for our 2nd Annual “Disability Justice is Beloved Community” gathering on Saturday, January 18th, from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Ed Roberts Campus in Berkeley.

“Disability Justice is Beloved Community” is brought to you by Disability Justice Culture Club, Disability Justice League - Bay Area, Peace Out Loud, Ability Now, the Anti-Police Terror Project, Hand in Hand, Senior and Disability Action, and The Center for Independent Living (CIL).

This gathering of arts, culture, and political organizing will feature multi-cultural drumming, an open mic/variety show, bodyworkers, disabled artists and vendors, music, food, an art build for Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy March, short film screenings, and more.

The registration for the event is here: https://bit.ly/2025DJBelovedCommunity (case sensitive & sign in required)

Accessibility: Our Disability Justice is Beloved Community gathering is hybrid, held online via Zoom and in-person at the Ed Roberts Campus, a wheelchair-accessible and universally-designed space in Berkeley. ASL and CART will be available. Masks are required and KN95 masks will be available. All food and drink will be provided outdoors. Please share any other accommodations/access needs in the registration form.

[ID] Orange, green, and white graphics with details about the event.
For more information: https://thecil.org/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 13, 2025 2:44PM
§Schedule for 2nd Annual “Disability Justice is Beloved Community”
by via Center for Independent Living
Mon, Jan 13, 2025 2:44PM
Schedule for 2nd Annual “Disability Justice is Beloved Community”
original image (1080x1080)
https://thecil.org/
§COVID and Access for 2nd Annual “Disability Justice is Beloved Community”
by via Center for Independent Living
Mon, Jan 13, 2025 2:44PM
COVID and Access for 2nd Annual “Disability Justice is Beloved Community”
original image (1080x1080)
https://thecil.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code