top
Labor & Workers
Labor & Workers
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Labor & Workers
Workers at Anti Police-Terror Project Form Labor Union
Mon Jan 13 2025 (Updated 01/16/25)
Workers at Anti Police-Terror Project Form Labor Union
APTP Workers Union Takes Case to National Labor Relations Board
Workers at Anti Police-Terror Project Form Labor Union

On December 11, 2024, staff at Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) officially requested that APTP's management recognize their newly formed union with The Industrial Workers of the World Bay Area (IWW) as their bargaining agent. APTP Workers Union states, "We are deeply committed to following Black Leadership. We also recognize that the Black community is not a monolith, and our union comprises Black staff, as well as brown, queer and disabled staff, all of whom deserve to enjoy the benefits of a union."

Since 2015, Oakland-based APTP has provided support to families of victims while pushing for policy changes to end police violence and over-policing, including advocating for defunding the Oakland Police Department. In June 2021, APTP became a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. According to their tax filings, they remained an all-volunteer organization up until 2022.

On APTP's website, they explain that they are "a Black-led, multi-racial, intergenerational coalition that seeks to build a replicable and sustainable model to eradicate police terror in communities of color." In 2019, APTP branched out with a Sacramento chapter. In 2020, APTP launched M.H. First projects in Oakland and Sacramento as "a cutting-edge new model for non-police response to mental health crisis."

APTP Workers Union, which according to it's Certification of Representative Petition at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) represents nine employees, says they are, "Motivated by a deep love and respect for APTP’s mission, history, and work, in forming a union, our goal is to make APTP stronger, more sustainable, and more resilient for the future." They also express that, "As we move from an all-volunteer organization to a nonprofit institution, it is vital that APTP workers have the vehicle of a union to exercise our workplace rights."

On January 10, APTP Volunteer-Worker Solidarity wrote, "Although the Union does not cover volunteers, there is significant overlap in the work we all do together, and we acutely understand the need for employees to be supported, protected, and have a seat at the table regarding the work they are engaged with."

On January 13, the union filed several grievances at the NLRB.

Read more

Upcoming events: 11th Annual Reclaim MLK's Radical Legacy March and Week of Action

RSS feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
2025-01-14 Healthcare Profiteers Encounter Protest at Investors Gathering Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | Palestine2025-01-01 Photography From Gaza By Journalist Ahmed Younis Front Page | Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | East Bay | Palestine2024-12-31 Launched 25 Years Ago, Riseup.net Continues Providing Vital Infrastructure Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S. | International2024-12-30 After Quick "Hiatus" Editors of IGD Continue Publishing Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S.2024-12-24 A Shifting Landscape for Autonomous Anti-Capitalist Media Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S.2024-12-23 Daniel Andreas San Diego Wanted for Questioning in Bay Area Bombings Front Page | Police State & Prisons | East Bay | U.S. | International | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 If Passed, Measure J Will Ban "Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations" North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Activists Stand in Solidarity with Horses Who Lost Their Lives at Race Track East Bay | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Two Years After Shireen Abu Akleh Was Killed, There Still Is No Justice Media Activism & Independent Media | San Francisco | International2024-06-11 Crisis Team Provides Students with Non-Police Response to Mental Health Crises Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-06-11 Only a Couple of Thousand Adult Leatherback Turtles Remain in the Pacific Ocean Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code