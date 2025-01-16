On December 11, 2024, staff at Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) officially requested that APTP's management recognize their newly formed union with The Industrial Workers of the World Bay Area (IWW) as their bargaining agent. APTP Workers Union states, "We are deeply committed to following Black Leadership. We also recognize that the Black community is not a monolith, and our union comprises Black staff, as well as brown, queer and disabled staff, all of whom deserve to enjoy the benefits of a union."

Since 2015, Oakland-based APTP has provided support to families of victims while pushing for policy changes to end police violence and over-policing, including advocating for defunding the Oakland Police Department. In June 2021, APTP became a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. According to their tax filings, they remained an all-volunteer organization up until 2022.

On APTP's website, they explain that they are "a Black-led, multi-racial, intergenerational coalition that seeks to build a replicable and sustainable model to eradicate police terror in communities of color." In 2019, APTP branched out with a Sacramento chapter. In 2020, APTP launched M.H. First projects in Oakland and Sacramento as "a cutting-edge new model for non-police response to mental health crisis."

APTP Workers Union, which according to it's Certification of Representative Petition at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) represents nine employees, says they are, "Motivated by a deep love and respect for APTP’s mission, history, and work, in forming a union, our goal is to make APTP stronger, more sustainable, and more resilient for the future." They also express that, "As we move from an all-volunteer organization to a nonprofit institution, it is vital that APTP workers have the vehicle of a union to exercise our workplace rights."

On January 10, APTP Volunteer-Worker Solidarity wrote, "Although the Union does not cover volunteers, there is significant overlap in the work we all do together, and we acutely understand the need for employees to be supported, protected, and have a seat at the table regarding the work they are engaged with."

On January 13, the union filed several grievances at the NLRB.

