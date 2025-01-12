top
Central Valley
Central Valley
APTP Management Fails to Respond to APTP Workers Union

APTP Management Fails to Respond to APTP Workers Union

by via APTP Workers Union
Sun, Jan 12, 2025 9:47PM
APTP Workers Union is disappointed to share that Anti Police-Terror Project management has failed to respond to our request for voluntary recognition by the given deadline of January 8, 2025.
Page 1 of APTP Workers Union Follow Up Post
original image (1200x1500)

[Published to Instagram on January 9, 2025]

APTP Workers Union is disappointed to share that APTP management has failed to respond to our request for voluntary recognition by the given deadline of January 8, 2025. While many nonprofit unions typically give employers only a week to respond, we gave APTP management 4 weeks and they have left us on read.

Rather than filing immediately for election, we chose to go directly to management with our request for voluntary recognition because we wanted to launch our union from a place of mutual respect and collaboration. Our union effort is completely driven by staff who are deeply invested in the work of this organization and want it to thrive for years to come. We believe an abolitionist organization has a duty not to replicate the harms of the capitalist nonprofit industrial complex, and in that spirit, APTP staff all deserve the protection and benefits of a union.

We hoped APTP leadership would follow in the steps of other progressive organizations that have swiftly given their staff voluntary recognition, such as Black Feminist Future, whose leadership granted voluntary recognition to its staff union only a few days after the request was sent.

APTP Workers Union will now begin preparing to file for a Union Election with the National Labor Relations Board. APTP management's decision not to recognize our union will drag out the process by sending it to the NLRB, making us reconfirm our votes with the state, in spite of our established majority, no matter the results, the radical labor history of the IW shows us that we don't need certification from the state to be official—our union is here, and we are ready to start this year with a strong collective voice to help create a healthier and more sustainable organization.

§Page 2 of APTP Workers Union Follow Up Post
by via APTP Workers Union
Sun, Jan 12, 2025 9:47PM
Page 2 of APTP Workers Union Follow Up Post
original image (1200x1500)
§Page 3 of APTP Workers Union Follow Up Post
by via APTP Workers Union
Sun, Jan 12, 2025 9:47PM
Page 3 of APTP Workers Union Follow Up Post
original image (1200x1500)
§Page 4 of APTP Workers Union Follow Up Post
by via APTP Workers Union
Sun, Jan 12, 2025 9:47PM
Page 4 of APTP Workers Union Follow Up Post
original image (1200x1500)
§Page 5 of APTP Workers Union Follow Up Post
by via APTP Workers Union
Sun, Jan 12, 2025 9:47PM
Page 5 of APTP Workers Union Follow Up Post
original image (1200x1500)
