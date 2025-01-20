From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Anti Police-Terror Project’s 11th Annual Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy March
Monday, January 20, 2025
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Protest
Lance Wilson
341-203-0888
14th & Broadway (Oscar Grant Plaza) Oakland
11th Annual Reclaim MLK's Radical Legacy March & Week of Action SAVE THE DATE! Inauguration Day falls on MLK Day and we are ready to start the new year building towards liberation with our Annual March and Week of Action to Reclaim MLK's Radical Legacy! Are you enraged because of the deepening facism and police state in this country? Disgusted and heart sick by the ongoing genocide in Palestine? Appalled at the attacks against our unhoused neighbors? Oakland will not concede to fascism. We knew no matter the outcome of this election, this system was never meant to serve the people: WE take care of US. See you in the streets on January 20th! WHAT: 11th Annual March to Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy WHEN: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 11am WHERE: Oakland 14th & Broadway (Oscar Grant Plaza)
For more information: https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/re...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 9, 2025 10:18AM
