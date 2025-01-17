From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Reclaim MLK Kick Off at The People's Clinic
Date:
Friday, January 17, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
via APTP
Location Details:
The People’s Clinic, 893 Willow St, Oakland
Kicking off MLK Week with The People’s Clinic!
Healing space for impacted families & the West Oakland community.
1/17/24 | 🕒 3–7 PM | The People’s House
Book: https://thepeoplesclinic.janeapp.com/
Walk-ins welcome! KN95 masks & COVID testing on-site.
--
Who are impacted family or community members?
Someone who has lost a family member or community member to state violence, for example, police terror and inter-community violence.
Or
Black, Indigenous, Latine, AAPI, Queer community members who have been impacted by intergenerational trauma, racial trauma, police terror or other experiences of state violence.
Who are frontline organizers?
Someone who is engaged in community organizing and participates in direct action toward abolishing State violence and police terror.
APTP's The People's Clinic
Since March 2024
The People’s Clinic is an abolitionist healing space for impacted families and community members, frontline organizers and our local West Oakland neighborhood.
893 Willow St, Oakland
https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/reclaim-mlk-2025
