We Take Care of Us Youth Friendly Paint & Sip
Date:
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
via APTP
Location Details:
RYSE Youth Center 3939 Bissell Ave, Richmond, CA 94805
We Take Care of Us: RYSE Friendly Paint n' Sip
The first Youth Up Mobilize of the season will be a We Take Care of Us: RYSE friendly Paint n Sip. This workshop will include a tea bar and a collective mural that we will be working on! There will also be space to write love & rage letters. Join us for a day of community, healing, and art. This is open to non-members within the age range 13-21. Follow @ryseyouthcenter on Instagram and check out our website https://rysecenter.org/ to learn more about what programs and opportunities we offer for youth. Food will be provided!
Event Date: Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025
Time: 4:00 - 5:30 PM
Location: 3939 Bissell Ave
Richmond, CA 94805
*non-members will sign in at the front desk and receive a visitor pass
If you have any questions, you can contact Michelle, Youth Power Building Manager.
Sign up here: Registration Form
https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/reclaim-mlk-2025
