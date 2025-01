We Take Care of Us: RYSE Friendly Paint n' SipThe first Youth Up Mobilize of the season will be a We Take Care of Us: RYSE friendly Paint n Sip. This workshop will include a tea bar and a collective mural that we will be working on! There will also be space to write love & rage letters. Join us for a day of community, healing, and art. This is open to non-members within the age range 13-21. Follow @ryseyouthcenter on Instagram and check out our website https://rysecenter.org/ to learn more about what programs and opportunities we offer for youth. Food will be provided!Event Date: Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025Time: 4:00 - 5:30 PMLocation: 3939 Bissell AveRichmond, CA 94805*non-members will sign in at the front desk and receive a visitor passIf you have any questions, you can contact Michelle, Youth Power Building Manager.Sign up here: Registration Form