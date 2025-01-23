From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Jail Support Training
Date:
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
via APTP
Location Details:
Online
Reclaim MLK Week of Action: Jail Support Training
Interested in supporting our locally incarcerated folks, but unsure where to start?
Join the crew at Anti Police-Terror Project and Decarcerate Sacramento for our Jail Support Training to learn how we connect community members and share resources with people impacted by incarceration.
Attend This Event:
https://actionnetwork.org/events/reclaim-mlk-week-of-action-jail-support-training/
https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/reclaim-mlk-2025
Interested in supporting our locally incarcerated folks, but unsure where to start?
Join the crew at Anti Police-Terror Project and Decarcerate Sacramento for our Jail Support Training to learn how we connect community members and share resources with people impacted by incarceration.
Attend This Event:
https://actionnetwork.org/events/reclaim-mlk-week-of-action-jail-support-training/
https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/reclaim-mlk-2025
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 13, 2025 3:43PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network