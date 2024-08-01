On July 24, Israel's Prime Minister came to the US and addressed a joint session of Congress, receiving standing ovations. However, more than a dozen legislators boycotted the speech because they, as do millions throughout the world, consider him to be a genocidal war criminal. Through the Bay Area and the US there have a demonstrations demanding Netanyahu's arrest and that the US end its enabling Israel's military. On July 31st, Israel assassinated one of Hamas' chief negotiators in Iran, rendering the possibility of any settlement even more remote. Most observers see Netanyahu as needing to continue the war to stay in power to avoid prosecution on corruption charges, and working to involve the US in a regional war involving Iran. As Israel and the "axis of resistance" which includes Iran, Hezbollah, Yemen, Hamas and Houthis continue to trade attacks and counterattacks, so far contained, tensions rise Netanyahu might get his wish.