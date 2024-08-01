top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International
Protetsts Demand Netanyahu's Arrest for War Crimes
Thu Aug 1 2024
Protests Demand Netanyahu's Arrest for War Crimes
Actions protesting Israel's attempted genocide of Palestine continue
Protetsts Demand Netanyahu's Arrest for War Crimes
On July 24, Israel's Prime Minister came to the US and addressed a joint session of Congress, receiving standing ovations. However, more than a dozen legislators boycotted the speech because they, as do millions throughout the world, consider him to be a genocidal war criminal. Through the Bay Area and the US there have a demonstrations demanding Netanyahu's arrest and that the US end its enabling Israel's military. On July 31st, Israel assassinated one of Hamas' chief negotiators in Iran, rendering the possibility of any settlement even more remote. Most observers see Netanyahu as needing to continue the war to stay in power to avoid prosecution on corruption charges, and working to involve the US in a regional war involving Iran. As Israel and the "axis of resistance" which includes Iran, Hezbollah, Yemen, Hamas and Houthis continue to trade attacks and counterattacks, so far contained, tensions rise Netanyahu might get his wish.

Netanyahu's Visit: photo Yet Another Action to Demand Netanyahu's Arrest for War Crimes | photo Arrest Of War Criminal Netanyahu Demanded | photo Fresno's Raza Against War protests against Netanyahu's speech in Washington photo Netanyahu’s Visit to Congress Draws Protests Calling for His Arrest

Gaza Genocide: photo March to Stop Gaza Genocide Takes Message to Outdoor Diners | photo Two Flyers at the Recent Protest Against the Gaza Genocide and the S.C. Anti-Homeless Raid | photo The real reason Israel is assassinating Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, and why it won’t stop | article Companies Ask Court To Keep Their Israel Export Details Secret | calendar Vigil for Peace at Panetta's Sant Cruz office (whole week) | calendar Mike Thompson Fundraiser Protest | photo Labor & the International Struggle for Palestine | photo Banner Drop on The South Fork of The "American" River

Related Features: Memorial Procession for Journalists Murdered by Israel | Faith Leaders Fast and March for Gaza in SF | Google Conference Blocked in Support of Palestinians | Occupations Established at Universities Across California | Taking Direct Action Against US Support for Israel's War on Gaza | Millions Stand Up Worldwide in Solidarity with Palestine | Israel Decimates Gaza, Nearly 2M Palestinians Displaced
RSS feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
2024-06-11 If Passed, Measure J Will Ban "Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations" Front Page | North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Activists Stand in Solidarity with Horses Who Lost Their Lives at Race Track Front Page | East Bay | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Two Years After Shireen Abu Akleh Was Killed, There Still Is No Justice Front Page | Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media | San Francisco | International | Palestine2024-06-11 Crisis Team Provides Students with Non-Police Response to Mental Health Crises Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-06-11 Only a Couple of Thousand Adult Leatherback Turtles Remain in the Pacific Ocean Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-05-25 Demonstrators Denounce Tech Giant's Contracts with Israeli Military Front Page | Anti-War | Peninsula | U.S. | International | Palestine2024-05-13 Actions Call on Biden to Declare a Climate Emergency and End Fossil Fuels Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Palestine2024-05-08 Resistance to Deceptive Forest Service Measure Is Growing Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | U.S.2024-05-08 Regulators Fail to Protect Schoolchildren from Repeated Exposure to Dangerous Pesticides Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-04-24 Across the Globe, Students Set Up Encampments in Solidarity with Palestinians Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Anti-War | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | International | Palestine | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-04-09 Deal Described as One of the Most Significant Urban Land Back Victories in US History Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | East Bay
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code