Thu Aug 1 2024Protests Demand Netanyahu's Arrest for War Crimes
Actions protesting Israel's attempted genocide of Palestine continue
On July 24, Israel's Prime Minister came to the US and addressed a joint session of Congress, receiving standing ovations. However, more than a dozen legislators boycotted the speech because they, as do millions throughout the world, consider him to be a genocidal war criminal. Through the Bay Area and the US there have a demonstrations demanding Netanyahu's arrest and that the US end its enabling Israel's military. On July 31st, Israel assassinated one of Hamas' chief negotiators in Iran, rendering the possibility of any settlement even more remote. Most observers see Netanyahu as needing to continue the war to stay in power to avoid prosecution on corruption charges, and working to involve the US in a regional war involving Iran. As Israel and the "axis of resistance" which includes Iran, Hezbollah, Yemen, Hamas and Houthis continue to trade attacks and counterattacks, so far contained, tensions rise Netanyahu might get his wish.
Netanyahu's Visit: Yet Another Action to Demand Netanyahu's Arrest for War Crimes | Arrest Of War Criminal Netanyahu Demanded | Fresno's Raza Against War protests against Netanyahu's speech in Washington Netanyahu’s Visit to Congress Draws Protests Calling for His Arrest
Gaza Genocide: March to Stop Gaza Genocide Takes Message to Outdoor Diners | Two Flyers at the Recent Protest Against the Gaza Genocide and the S.C. Anti-Homeless Raid | The real reason Israel is assassinating Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, and why it won’t stop | Companies Ask Court To Keep Their Israel Export Details Secret | Vigil for Peace at Panetta's Sant Cruz office (whole week) | Mike Thompson Fundraiser Protest | Labor & the International Struggle for Palestine | Banner Drop on The South Fork of The "American" River
Related Features: Memorial Procession for Journalists Murdered by Israel | Faith Leaders Fast and March for Gaza in SF | Google Conference Blocked in Support of Palestinians | Occupations Established at Universities Across California | Taking Direct Action Against US Support for Israel's War on Gaza | Millions Stand Up Worldwide in Solidarity with Palestine | Israel Decimates Gaza, Nearly 2M Palestinians Displaced
