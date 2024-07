"People's Red Line" of names and ages of murdered children march to Sen Padilla's office

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

As genocidal murderer Benyamin Netanyahu is cheered by Republicans and some Democrats in an address to Congress, thousands throughout the country demand his arrest for crimes against humanity. San Francisco was no exception.Organized by Code Pink, citing the International Criminal Court's charges and evidence, Netanyahu was "imprisoned", charged and then convicted of war crimes. A "People's Red Line" listing many of the names and ages of children murdered by Israel with US bombs was carried to the office of Senator Butler's office at One Post Street and then to Senator Padilla's office at 333 Bush Street. These Senators have done nothing to stop the genocide.The protesters created a Children's Memorial display with photos, kids shoes, flowers, and shroud-wrapped little bodies. Dennis O led some powerful chanting Activists Cynthia and Jenny snuck into the building lobby to go to Padilla's office, but were prevented from going to the Senator's office Tarnel collapsed from grief in front of Padilla's office building doors and lay there for 20 minutes, with multiple SF police, ambulance medics, "Flashpoints" host Dennis Bernstein, a KPFA reporter, and CODEPINK chief dog, Luck-Key. Activists gathered there with her until she was able to get back on her feet. The police called an ambulance to which Tarnel replied saying "If they're going to call an ambulance, it should go to Gaza."The evidence, corroborated by the International Criminal Court and high United Nations officials, is overwhelming that Israel's "War" on Hamas is a cover for the genocide of the Palestinian people.It should be understood that the steady drip, drip of somewhat hopeful hints of "progress" in "negotiations" mouthed by Blinken and assorted US and Israeli spokespeople is nothing other than perception management to enable the slaughter to continue.Protests against Israel's US funded war crimes are ongoing. A large protest is scheduled for Saturday July 27 at the SF Federal building, 90 7th st at 1:30pm.