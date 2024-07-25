From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fresno's Raza Against War protests against Netanyahu's speech in Washington.
Raza Against War has been protesting the war on Gaza weekly at Fresno's Federal Building. On Wednesday, July 24 they focused the demonstration on the speech being given by Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, D.C.
Sixty people came out to the demonstration and press conference.
