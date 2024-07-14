top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine Central Valley Anti-War

Banner Drop on The South Fork of The "American" River

by Paddlers 4 Palestine
Sun, Jul 14, 2024 9:01PM
Whitewater kayakers took up the call to spread the spirit of liberation and held a banner drop inside the busiest river canyon in the Western "United States".
The banner with two activists above it
original image (959x598)
The South Fork of The "American" River from Chili Bar Dam to Lake Folsom is the busiest river for commercial rafting in the Western "United States". In that section of river lies a several mile long gorge with rock walls on all sides, and the only way out being down the river. During the busy summer season hundreds of people make their way down this gorge every day, with the busiest weekend being that immediately after the 4th of July.

During that weekend, several whitewater kayakers of concious took it upon themsleves to spread the spirit of resistance to the river canyons. Equpied with a banner proclaiming "Look Up Nakba 1948" the activists climbed up a boulder around half way down the river, and held space for several hours through the rush of rafts. As hundreds passed by the banner, many proclaimed confusion on what the Nakba is, but many others cheered on the activists and filled the canyon with cries for a Free Palestine.

Although a small act in the revolution, just as how climbers hung a banner in Yosemite, paddlers are taking up the call to escalate in our own communities. Although this is just the beginning of a growing group of Paddlers 4 Palestine, it will hopefully inspire many more to up the cause of liberation in their own communities. From niche outdoor sports to neighborhoods the way that we win both Palestinian liberation and our own freedom is through taking up the cause in our own communities, no matter what they are.
§Banner w/o Activists
by Paddlers 4 Palestine
Sun, Jul 14, 2024 9:01PM
The banner without activists above it
original image (1243x829)
§On the river
by Paddlers 4 Palestine
Sun, Jul 14, 2024 9:01PM
The banner with the rest of the river shown
original image (1243x829)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code