Banner Drop on The South Fork of The "American" River by Paddlers 4 Palestine

Whitewater kayakers took up the call to spread the spirit of liberation and held a banner drop inside the busiest river canyon in the Western "United States".

The South Fork of The "American" River from Chili Bar Dam to Lake Folsom is the busiest river for commercial rafting in the Western "United States". In that section of river lies a several mile long gorge with rock walls on all sides, and the only way out being down the river. During the busy summer season hundreds of people make their way down this gorge every day, with the busiest weekend being that immediately after the 4th of July.



During that weekend, several whitewater kayakers of concious took it upon themsleves to spread the spirit of resistance to the river canyons. Equpied with a banner proclaiming "Look Up Nakba 1948" the activists climbed up a boulder around half way down the river, and held space for several hours through the rush of rafts. As hundreds passed by the banner, many proclaimed confusion on what the Nakba is, but many others cheered on the activists and filled the canyon with cries for a Free Palestine.



Although a small act in the revolution, just as how climbers hung a banner in Yosemite, paddlers are taking up the call to escalate in our own communities. Although this is just the beginning of a growing group of Paddlers 4 Palestine, it will hopefully inspire many more to up the cause of liberation in their own communities. From niche outdoor sports to neighborhoods the way that we win both Palestinian liberation and our own freedom is through taking up the cause in our own communities, no matter what they are.