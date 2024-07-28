From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Yet Another Action to Demand Netanyahu's Arrest for War Crimes
Close to a thousand in march from Federal Building to Israeli consulate
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, July 27) - As Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu, eyeing a possibly less complicit US administration being elected, rushes to complete the genocide of Palestine, protests are continuing.
On the heels of the Code Pink action just three days before, close to a thousand people gathered at the Seventh Street Federal Building. They rallied and then marched up Market Street to rally again in front of Israel's Montgomery Street Consulate.
Police had barricaded the street in front of the consulate with metals railings, now becoming a permanent fixture.
The protest focused on Benyamin Netanyahu, demanding his arrest for crimes against humanity. An arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court is imminent. While he is in the US receiving applause in an address to Congress, instead of arresting him, the US continues to supply munitions for the slaughter.
The "bloody" white shroud containing the small body of a destroyed child, has now become the symbol of this genocide. These were carried by demonstrators next to an effigy of Netanyahu, smeared with blood. One sign from the Revcoms summarized that "Israel had done something truly incredible - Israel has turned Jews into Nazis!"
Many young activists were from the Palestinian Youth Movement. Participants and supporters included the Arab Resource ans Organizing Center (AROC), the International Anti-Zionist Network (IJAN), Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area (JVP) and the ever present Code Pink.
In spite of the many terrible wars since World War 2, "humanity" might have thought that the world had moved beyond the explicit attempted destruction of an identity as attempted by the Nazis. The very victims of that Holocaust, the profoundly racist Israeli Netanyahu government has resurrected the horror.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network