Palestine
Palestine
Palestine North Bay / Marin Anti-War Government & Elections

Mike Thompson Fundraiser Protest

A poster showing details of Mike Thompson fundraiser protest with details in the description
original image (1546x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, August 04, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Sonoma County for Palestine
Email:
Location Details:
Inglenook Winery
1991 St Helena Highway
Rutherford, CA
On Sunday, August 4th, Representative Mike Thompson will be hosting his annual fundraiser at the Inglenook Winery at 1991 Saint Helena Hwy in Rutherford, CA. Join us at 4 pm to protest his hypocrisy, complicity in genocide, and usage of our tax dollars to fund war crimes. We demand his indictment on all accounts and condemn his disregard of his constituents and the 200,000+ Palestinians that have been killed in the nine months of his support of Israel.

Thompson claims to support peace but routinely votes in favor of sending money and arms to Israel, funding their genocide on Palestinians. He has ignored his constituents’ demands for a ceasefire for nearly ten months, violating his own supposed principles of gun violence prevention and civil rights.
We must hold our representatives accountable for their complicity. Thompson’s attempt to raise funds for his campaign as he sends bombs to Israel will not be tolerated.

Free Palestine! 🇵🇸🍉🕊️
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C9_oz15xnyJ/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 10:30AM
