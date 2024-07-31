Mike Thompson Fundraiser Protest

Date:

Sunday, August 04, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Sonoma County for Palestine

Email:

Location Details:

Inglenook Winery

1991 St Helena Highway

Rutherford, CA

On Sunday, August 4th, Representative Mike Thompson will be hosting his annual fundraiser at the Inglenook Winery at 1991 Saint Helena Hwy in Rutherford, CA. Join us at 4 pm to protest his hypocrisy, complicity in genocide, and usage of our tax dollars to fund war crimes. We demand his indictment on all accounts and condemn his disregard of his constituents and the 200,000+ Palestinians that have been killed in the nine months of his support of Israel.



Thompson claims to support peace but routinely votes in favor of sending money and arms to Israel, funding their genocide on Palestinians. He has ignored his constituents’ demands for a ceasefire for nearly ten months, violating his own supposed principles of gun violence prevention and civil rights.

We must hold our representatives accountable for their complicity. Thompson’s attempt to raise funds for his campaign as he sends bombs to Israel will not be tolerated.



Free Palestine! 🇵🇸🍉🕊️

