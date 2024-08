A time to express through our stories, art, music, and poetry our deepest desires for peace and justice, while we shine the light of accountability on Panetta’s support for violence in Gaza.Drop in when you can. Workshops include:Tim Fitzmaurice: Poetry WritingCaren Camblin: Social JusticeJean Morrison: Nonviolent CommunicationMichael Levy & Rick Longinotti: Talking to Friends & Family about Israel/PalestineSee workshop schedule at https://panetta-vigil.org Inquiries: info [at] panetta-vigil.org Rep. Panetta Does Not Represent Us* Failed to support a ceasefire in GazaA large majority of the public has wanted a ceasefire since the initial Israeli military response to the horrible Hamas attack of October 7, 2023. According to a Data For Progress poll on October 19, 2023, 80% of Democrats and 56% of Republicans agreed that “The U.S. should call for a ceasefire.” in Gaza. For eight months Rep. Panetta did not support a ceasefire.* Voted for $17 billion in military aid to Israel in April 2024.* Denounced International CourtsRep. Panetta co-signed a letter to “express our disgust” with South Africa’s filing of a "grossly unfounded case against Israel at the International Court of Justice".Panetta voted to sanction International Criminal Court officials, after they requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and three Hamas leaders.* Accepted large contributions from arms manufacturers and AIPAC, the pro-Netanyahu lobby.