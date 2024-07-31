top
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Government & Elections

Vigil for Peace at Panetta's Santa Cruz office (whole week)

Date:
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
Outside Rep. Jimmy Panetta's office; third floor, Santa Cruz County Bid. 701 Ocean Street
A time to express through our stories, art, music, and poetry our deepest desires for peace and justice, while we shine the light of accountability on Panetta’s support for violence in Gaza.

Drop in when you can. Workshops include:

Tim Fitzmaurice: Poetry Writing
Caren Camblin: Social Justice
Jean Morrison: Nonviolent Communication
Michael Levy & Rick Longinotti: Talking to Friends & Family about Israel/Palestine
See workshop schedule at https://panetta-vigil.org
Inquiries: info [at] panetta-vigil.org


Rep. Panetta Does Not Represent Us

* Failed to support a ceasefire in Gaza

A large majority of the public has wanted a ceasefire since the initial Israeli military response to the horrible Hamas attack of October 7, 2023. According to a Data For Progress poll on October 19, 2023, 80% of Democrats and 56% of Republicans agreed that “The U.S. should call for a ceasefire.” in Gaza. For eight months Rep. Panetta did not support a ceasefire.

* Voted for $17 billion in military aid to Israel in April 2024.

* Denounced International Courts

Rep. Panetta co-signed a letter to “express our disgust” with South Africa’s filing of a "grossly unfounded case against Israel at the International Court of Justice".
Panetta voted to sanction International Criminal Court officials, after they requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and three Hamas leaders.

* Accepted large contributions from arms manufacturers and AIPAC, the pro-Netanyahu lobby.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 11:24AM
