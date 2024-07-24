Netanyahu’s Visit to Congress Draws Protests Calling for His Arrest by Phil Pasquini

WASHINGTON (07-24) – Israel’s controversial and unpopular Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived earlier this week in Washington after having accepted a June invitation from Speaker Mike Johnson to address a joint session of both houses of Congress. Netanyahu was delighted at the opportunity to address the lawmakers which he characterized as his being able to “present the truth” on what he termed a “just war.” Conversely, Andre Damon, a writer and editor at the World Socialist Web Site depicted the address as “A progress report to his imperialist paymasters.”

While Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Executive Director Nihad Awad, speaking at a protest rally, stated that “It is a sad day in American history. You know why? Because there is a war criminal in town. A war criminal is loose on Capitol Hill. Shame on Congress.” He followed by saying that instead of addressing Congress “He should be in The Hague giving testimony about his war crimes.” Awad went on to note that Netanyahu has “a long history of manipulating our government and exploiting our generosity.”



Since his arrival on Monday, activists have protested nonstop with demonstrations and noise to disrupt his trip in any way possible including at the infamous Watergate Hotel where he is staying. While activists were creating disturbances outside the hotel, it has been reported that protesters planted insects in the hotel and pulled a fire alarm on Tuesday night.



Before his arrival at the Capitol this afternoon, 5,000 human rights activists rallied outside declaring “Netanyahu: You Are Not Welcome In DC!” and “We won’t let a war criminal walk the streets of D.C.”



Outraged by Israel’s relentless campaign and the attendant 37,400 plus deaths, speakers at the rally called for his arrest as a war criminal for unleashing the unrestrained ongoing genocide in reference to the International Criminal Court (ICC) that has requested arrest warrants for both Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, the Minister of Defense of Israel.



During the rally, other groups of activists blocked intersections along Netanyahu’s motorcade route in a “cat and mouse” game of blocking traffic and disappearing when police arrived only to reappear elsewhere along the motorcade route. As the growing crowd moved towards Union Station, during a confrontation with protesters, police deployed flashbang grenades and tear gas as tensions began to rise over the burning of American flags and the raising of the Palestinian flag.



In his opening comments before Congress, Netanyahu set the tone by characterizing the Israel U.S. relationship as vital “For the forces of civilization to triumph, Israel and America must stand together.” The address was boycotted by more than 50 members of the House, along with 230 staffers who signed a letter protesting the visit. Notably missing, too, was Vice President Kamala Harris who was speaking at the African American women’s sorority, Zeta Phi Beta biennial convention in Indianapolis.



Speaker Johnson had earlier warned lawmakers who may protest during Netanyahu’s speech, that if they “get out of hand” they will be arrested by the Sergeant at Arms.



Incensed by the presence of protesters who, besides rallying, affected his motorcade’s progress across the city, during his address Netanyahu accused them of being supported by Iran saying that they “stand with Hamas, they should be ashamed of themselves.” He went further by calling the protesters “tyrants of Iran and useful idiots,” followed by his stating that the protesters chanting “From the river to the sea” do not even know “what river or what sea.”



He went on to “inform” lawmakers by delineating how few casualties there have actually been in Gaza. His comment was later characterized by one Palestinian activist as clearly blatant “lies.” Netanyahu’s citation of inordinately low deaths in Gaza is contrary to a study reported by the prestigious British medical journal, The Lancet, which last week released estimates that a realistic number of deaths in Gaza may be around 186,000 or “eight percent of its inhabitants.” That number reflects both direct and indirect deaths and clearly is a rebuke to Netanyahu’s falsification in which he is attempting to absolve himself for the human rights violations and war crimes he is accused of committing by bombing Gaza into oblivion.



His “ just war” so far has resulted in the destruction of the Gaza Strip, the killing of innocent civilians, the majority of which have been children and has failed in its stated goal to gain the release of Israeli hostages and in destroying Hamas. As a result, his support at home has eroded and caused a major fracture within his coalition government, as thousands of protesters have taken to the streets to demonstrate their frustration with his ineffectiveness as a leader.



His PR trip to Washington has further infuriated Israelis who note that he should instead be in Israel working on negotiations to bring the hostages home and in ending the war in Gaza.



Prior to his visit, activists have been busy encouraging supporters to sign a time sensitive petition calling on Congress to implement a Joint Resolution of Disapproval (JRD) to block a recently approved multi-billion-dollar arms sale to Israel sponsored by Congressmen Gregory Meeks (D-NY ) and Ben Cardin (D-MD). The proposed sale includes fifty F-15 fighter jets that Israel extensively uses to bomb Gaza. The deal is it should be noted worth $18 billion.



Noteworthy too, was a significant finding last week by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that stated, “Israel’s settlement policies, exploitation of natural resources, and continued occupation of Palestine are in violation of international law, ordering reparations for damages as well as an end to Israel’s occupation.”



The result thus far of Israel’s war in Gaza unlike its stated goal has only resulted in inflaming the entire region in a conflict whose spillover is threatening an all-out war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.



Into this mix is continued and growing unrest in the West Bank along with ongoing attacks by the IDF and settlers on villages and towns, along with a new massive expropriation of Palestinian land and the continued military occupation that may yet result in another Intifada.



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



