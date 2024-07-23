March to Stop Gaza Genocide Takes Message to Outdoor Diners by Palo Alto Protest

On July 21 hundreds rallied then marched through downtown Palo Alto for Palestine.

Photos by Austin Noble, ProBonoPhoto. Please credit the photographer.



Event for Palestine on July 21 in King Plaza in downtown Palo Alto: a fundraiser for the the critical work of Heal Palestine and for scholarship funds for Gaza university students. Henna decorating, art activities, and music by Aswat Ensemble made for a moving event. The Raging Grannies started off the program with a short set of songs, a land acknowledgment, and encouragement for continued demonstrations and donations.



Dr. Mohammad Subeh, an emergency physician who lives in the Bay Area, recently returned home from a second trip to Gaza this year where he treated the youngest victims of the assault on Palestine. Some he took care of have been orphaned by the brutal attacks. He spoke to the rally participants about his experience in front of Palo Alto City Hall.



Then the march through downtown began. Participants marched through roads with outdoor dining, taking their message directly to the streets.



Co-sponsors along with Vigil for Gaza (@vigil4gaza) included CAIR SF Bay Area (@cair_sfba) Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay (@jvpbayarea) and American Muslims for Palestine (@ampalestine).



For future events or to donate to the cause follow @vigil4gaza on instagram.

