Labor & the International Struggle for Palestine
A panel was held at ILWU Local 6 in Oakland on Labor & The International Struggle For Palestine. Speakers from unions spoke about the struggle for Palestine and the role of the trade union bureaucracy.
The struggle within labor for Palestine is international in character and workers around
the world have taken direct labor action to stop military arms and equipment to Israel.
This panel looked at struggles taking place both in the United States and internationally
to stop the genocide in Gaza and the support for this by the United States and the
AFL-CIO which continues to support the Zionist state and also it's ties with the Israeli
apartheid federation Histadrut. This forum was sponsored by the United Front Committee
For A Labor Party UFCLP and took place during LaborFest which commemorates the
San Francisco general strike in 1934.
Speakers included:
Clarence Thomas – ILWU 10 Retired Secretary Treasurer
Peter Racioppo – UCLA UAW 4811
Gullermo Kane, Workers Party Argentina, Elected Deputy of Buenos Aries Parliament & University of Buenos Aires Professor
Lisa Milos – UPTE UCSF Member and Interpreter
Joe Wagner – Member of Los Angeles ATU 1277, supporter of International Group
Richard Stone, APWU San Francisco, Delegate To APWU Convention & San Francisco Labor Council Delegate
Additional Media:
Police Attack Palestine Labor Activists In Front Of Chicago Labor Notes Conference
https://youtu.be/MiAnMqi8ZNw
Labor For Palestine Rally At 2024 Chicago Labor Notes Conference
https://youtu.be/4CIXwU4KUzg
Palestinian Labor Activists Speak Out At 2024 Chicago Labor Notes https://youtu.be/Btwjq9XP7js
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
Fighting Privatization, Capitalism & Imperialist War With French CGT Rail Worker Axel Persson
https://youtu.be/JTD4QWlxW1U
The War On Palestinians, ZIM Line, MUA Dockers & Labor Action With MUA Sydney Sec. Paul Keating
https://youtu.be/ZT7SOvcyjHQ
Additional Info: UFCLP
http://www.ufclp.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/xmM2evZ_hXg
