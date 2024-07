A panel was held at ILWU Local 6 in Oakland on Labor & The International Struggle For Palestine. Speakers from unions spoke about the struggle for Palestine and the role of the trade union bureaucracy.

The struggle within labor for Palestine is international in character and workers aroundthe world have taken direct labor action to stop military arms and equipment to Israel.This panel looked at struggles taking place both in the United States and internationallyto stop the genocide in Gaza and the support for this by the United States and theAFL-CIO which continues to support the Zionist state and also it's ties with the Israeliapartheid federation Histadrut. This forum was sponsored by the United Front CommitteeFor A Labor Party UFCLP and took place during LaborFest which commemorates theSan Francisco general strike in 1934.Speakers included:Clarence Thomas – ILWU 10 Retired Secretary TreasurerPeter Racioppo – UCLA UAW 4811Gullermo Kane, Workers Party Argentina, Elected Deputy of Buenos Aries Parliament & University of Buenos Aires ProfessorLisa Milos – UPTE UCSF Member and InterpreterJoe Wagner – Member of Los Angeles ATU 1277, supporter of International GroupRichard Stone, APWU San Francisco, Delegate To APWU Convention & San Francisco Labor Council DelegateAdditional Media:Police Attack Palestine Labor Activists In Front Of Chicago Labor Notes ConferenceLabor For Palestine Rally At 2024 Chicago Labor Notes ConferencePalestinian Labor Activists Speak Out At 2024 Chicago Labor Notes https://youtu.be/Btwjq9XP7js The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol LangLinks Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs Fighting Privatization, Capitalism & Imperialist War With French CGT Rail Worker Axel PerssonThe War On Palestinians, ZIM Line, MUA Dockers & Labor Action With MUA Sydney Sec. Paul KeatingAdditional Info: UFCLPProduction of Labor Video Project