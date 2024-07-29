top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine East Bay Labor & Workers

Labor & the International Struggle for Palestine

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jul 29, 2024 11:08PM
A panel was held at ILWU Local 6 in Oakland on Labor & The International Struggle For Palestine. Speakers from unions spoke about the struggle for Palestine and the role of the trade union bureaucracy.
Labor Meeting On Palestine at ILWU Local 6
original image (4032x3024)
The struggle within labor for Palestine is international in character and workers around
the world have taken direct labor action to stop military arms and equipment to Israel.
This panel looked at struggles taking place both in the United States and internationally
to stop the genocide in Gaza and the support for this by the United States and the
AFL-CIO which continues to support the Zionist state and also it's ties with the Israeli
apartheid federation Histadrut. This forum was sponsored by the United Front Committee
For A Labor Party UFCLP and took place during LaborFest which commemorates the
San Francisco general strike in 1934.

Speakers included:

Clarence Thomas – ILWU 10 Retired Secretary Treasurer
Peter Racioppo – UCLA UAW 4811
Gullermo Kane, Workers Party Argentina, Elected Deputy of Buenos Aries Parliament & University of Buenos Aires Professor
Lisa Milos – UPTE UCSF Member and Interpreter
Joe Wagner – Member of Los Angeles ATU 1277, supporter of International Group
Richard Stone, APWU San Francisco, Delegate To APWU Convention & San Francisco Labor Council Delegate

Additional Media:
Police Attack Palestine Labor Activists In Front Of Chicago Labor Notes Conference
https://youtu.be/MiAnMqi8ZNw

Labor For Palestine Rally At 2024 Chicago Labor Notes Conference
https://youtu.be/4CIXwU4KUzg

Palestinian Labor Activists Speak Out At 2024 Chicago Labor Notes https://youtu.be/Btwjq9XP7js
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs

Fighting Privatization, Capitalism & Imperialist War With French CGT Rail Worker Axel Persson
https://youtu.be/JTD4QWlxW1U

The War On Palestinians, ZIM Line, MUA Dockers & Labor Action With MUA Sydney Sec. Paul Keating
https://youtu.be/ZT7SOvcyjHQ

Additional Info: UFCLP
http://www.ufclp.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/xmM2evZ_hXg
§Participants At Labor Meeting On Labor & Palestine
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jul 29, 2024 11:08PM
sm_img_5354.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The participants at the meeting on Labor and the Struggle for Palestine.
https://youtu.be/xmM2evZ_hXg
§ILWU Local 10 Retired Sec Treasurer Clarence Thomas & Gulliermo Kane Of the PO
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jul 29, 2024 11:08PM
sm_img_5359.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 10 retired secretary treasurer Clarence Thomas presented books to Guillermo Kane of the Argentina Workers Party and a deputy of the Buenos Aries parliament.
https://youtu.be/xmM2evZ_hXg
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code