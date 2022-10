Born and raised in San Francisco, Tony Coleman led a successful campaign to get a killer cop fired from the SFPD for the murder of Aaron Williams . Tony cofounded the Third Eye Movement and was instrumental in the local fight against Prop 21 After being gentrified out of San Francisco, Tony made his mark in West Oakland supporting arts and community. Tony fought against gang injunctions and was a key organizer in the Justice for Oscar Grant Movement. Tony built up unused storefronts by the BART tracks on 7th Street and founded One Fam, Bikes 4 Life, and the 7th Street Rev Cafe.Tony passed away on September 23 after a battle with cancer. He leaves behind his son Tony Jr and a long list of friends and comrades.Read more about Tony and view photos below. Hear him in his own words in video and audio in this collection of posts on Indybay: coalition (c.a.p.e.) takes over B.A.R.T. board mtg. feb. 12, 2009 (post by Tony)