From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mon Oct 10 2022 (Updated 10/11/22)Remembering "Real One" Tony Coleman
Beloved Community Activist Tony Coleman Passes Away
Born and raised in San Francisco, Tony Coleman led a successful campaign to get a killer cop fired from the SFPD for the murder of Aaron Williams. Tony cofounded the Third Eye Movement and was instrumental in the local fight against Prop 21.
After being gentrified out of San Francisco, Tony made his mark in West Oakland supporting arts and community. Tony fought against gang injunctions and was a key organizer in the Justice for Oscar Grant Movement. Tony built up unused storefronts by the BART tracks on 7th Street and founded One Fam, Bikes 4 Life, and the 7th Street Rev Cafe.
Tony passed away on September 23 after a battle with cancer. He leaves behind his son Tony Jr and a long list of friends and comrades.
Read more about Tony and view photos below. Hear him in his own words in video and audio in this collection of posts on Indybay:
Celebrating the Life of Tony Coleman | Bikes 4 Life marks 10 years in West Oakland | People's Assembly on Keeping Art in Oakland | Black Coalition Sends Open Letter to Mayor Schaaf Demanding Answers on OPD Actions | March and Rally in Solidarity with Renisha McBride | West Oakland's Bikes-4-Life shares the wheels and remembers Baby Hiram | Oscar Grant's Family & Oakland Community Denounce Mehserle's Bid to Become Cop Again, 5/11/12: video & photos | Town Hall Press Conference Responds to Mehserle Verdict, Thanks Supporters, 7/10/10: audio | Town Hall for Justice Responds to Mehserle's Involuntary Manslaughter Verdict, 7/10/10: audio | Why the Spin Regarding "Outsiders" Protesting the Mehserle is Bullshit (and Illogical) | Town Hall on Justice for Oscar Grant and Community Gathering at 14th & Broadway, 7/3/10: audio | "Don't Over-react!" Organizers Demand Police Grant Right to Assemble After Mesherle Verdict | Press Conference Regarding Day of Verdict Gathering at 14th & Broadway, 7/1/10: video | Oakland Organizers Defend Right To Assemble After Mehserle Verdict | Community Speaks Out Against BART Efforts Reduce the Value of Oscar Grant's Friends' Lives, 2/10/10: audio | Gone But Not Forgotten - Justice for Oscar Grant! Community Gathering: audio & photos | Gone But Not Forgotten - Justice for Oscar Grant! Community Rally, Fruitvale BART: audio & photos | The People vs. Johannes Mehserle: Days 6 & 7 of the Preliminary Hearing | Town Hall Covers Mehserle Case and Recall of Orloff, Oakland, 3/21/09: photos and audio | All of Us or None and City of San Francisco Find Common Ground To End Discrimination | coalition (c.a.p.e.) takes over B.A.R.T. board mtg. feb. 12, 2009 (post by Tony)
Related Features: Call Goes Out to Save OneFam from West Oakland Gentrification Onslaught | Oakland Vigil Marks Five Years of Struggle for Justice for Oscar Grant | Family, Friends, and Community Activists Gather for 4th Annual Vigil for Oscar Grant
After being gentrified out of San Francisco, Tony made his mark in West Oakland supporting arts and community. Tony fought against gang injunctions and was a key organizer in the Justice for Oscar Grant Movement. Tony built up unused storefronts by the BART tracks on 7th Street and founded One Fam, Bikes 4 Life, and the 7th Street Rev Cafe.
Tony passed away on September 23 after a battle with cancer. He leaves behind his son Tony Jr and a long list of friends and comrades.
Read more about Tony and view photos below. Hear him in his own words in video and audio in this collection of posts on Indybay:
Celebrating the Life of Tony Coleman | Bikes 4 Life marks 10 years in West Oakland | People's Assembly on Keeping Art in Oakland | Black Coalition Sends Open Letter to Mayor Schaaf Demanding Answers on OPD Actions | March and Rally in Solidarity with Renisha McBride | West Oakland's Bikes-4-Life shares the wheels and remembers Baby Hiram | Oscar Grant's Family & Oakland Community Denounce Mehserle's Bid to Become Cop Again, 5/11/12: video & photos | Town Hall Press Conference Responds to Mehserle Verdict, Thanks Supporters, 7/10/10: audio | Town Hall for Justice Responds to Mehserle's Involuntary Manslaughter Verdict, 7/10/10: audio | Why the Spin Regarding "Outsiders" Protesting the Mehserle is Bullshit (and Illogical) | Town Hall on Justice for Oscar Grant and Community Gathering at 14th & Broadway, 7/3/10: audio | "Don't Over-react!" Organizers Demand Police Grant Right to Assemble After Mesherle Verdict | Press Conference Regarding Day of Verdict Gathering at 14th & Broadway, 7/1/10: video | Oakland Organizers Defend Right To Assemble After Mehserle Verdict | Community Speaks Out Against BART Efforts Reduce the Value of Oscar Grant's Friends' Lives, 2/10/10: audio | Gone But Not Forgotten - Justice for Oscar Grant! Community Gathering: audio & photos | Gone But Not Forgotten - Justice for Oscar Grant! Community Rally, Fruitvale BART: audio & photos | The People vs. Johannes Mehserle: Days 6 & 7 of the Preliminary Hearing | Town Hall Covers Mehserle Case and Recall of Orloff, Oakland, 3/21/09: photos and audio | All of Us or None and City of San Francisco Find Common Ground To End Discrimination | coalition (c.a.p.e.) takes over B.A.R.T. board mtg. feb. 12, 2009 (post by Tony)
Related Features: Call Goes Out to Save OneFam from West Oakland Gentrification Onslaught | Oakland Vigil Marks Five Years of Struggle for Justice for Oscar Grant | Family, Friends, and Community Activists Gather for 4th Annual Vigil for Oscar Grant
Related Categories: East Bay | San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Front Page
2022-10-10 Beloved Community Activist Tony Coleman Passes Away Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | East Bay2022-09-28 As Extreme Climate Events Increase, Demand for Change Intensifies Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | East Bay | U.S.2022-09-24 Hundreds Rally for Protection of Sacred Tribal Land from Mining Project Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | South Bay | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-09-04 Alt-Right Far Outnumbered by Counter-Protesters at Central Valley Anti-Gay Demo Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Central Valley2022-08-17 Security Guards Sent by OUSD to End Occupation Assault Community Members Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2022-08-14 Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Over Brutalization by SF City Employees Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco2022-08-08 After Court Ruling, Police Move in to Make Way for Construction in People's Park Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2022-07-03 City Hall's Hostility Toward Homeless Residents of Santa Cruz Spurs Vehicle Arson Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-06-05 Reproductive Justice Defenders Hit the Streets in San Francisco and Across Country Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections2022-05-31 Grief and Anger Over Mass Shootings Spurs Vigils and Protests Nationwide Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-05-04 Protests Erupt Nationwide at Prospect of SCOTUS Ending 50 Years of Abortion Rights Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network