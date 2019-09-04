Bikes 4 Life marks 10 years in West Oakland by OneFam/B4L

Wednesday Sep 4th, 2019 2:10 PM

Small independent community bicycle shop reaches a remarkable milestone! Help keep this community and culture going.

It's the 10th anniversary of Bikes 4 Life bicycle shop located on 7th St. in West Oakland, in the heart of the historic Lower Bottom neighborhood. Operated by residents of the area, this non-profit brainchild of local Tony Coleman is a true inspiration for Oaklanders and all communities impacted by gentrification. It serves as both a community based economic enterprise and a hub for neighborhood meetings and community organizing campaigns "To keep B4L doors open this long without compromising our vision for community building and given our limited means has been a triumph and a dream come true." -Tony Coleman Bikes 4 Life is one of the last African American owned businesses along historical 7th St. The Lower Bottom neighborhood is immediately across the Bay Bridge and has become ground zero for displacement.



Given its proximity to San Francisco, West Oakland has seen a dramatic change in its demographics in order to accommodate the San Francisco based tech companies. Over the past decade, working class families and small businesses have steadily been replaced by high rent apartments and high end restaurants and businesses.



West Oakland was the birthplace of the Black Panther Party for Self Defense and Bikes 4 Life carries proudly carries on their tradition of community mobilization. The success of Bikes 4 Life symbolizes a community’s ongoing capacity and commitment to stand up for itself and for all those who struggle to survive in the face of an economic system that values profits over people. Bikes 4 Life has an economic model that is grounded in self-determination and self-respect. It is an investment in a green economy can benefits current and future generations. It deserves your support! PLEASE HELP KEEP IT GOING.