View events for the week of 10/11/2022

Celebrating the Life of Tony Coleman

Date:
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Maowunyo de Asis
Location Details:
Chapel of the Chimes
4499 Piedmont Ave
Oakland, CA 94611
Tony Coleman was one of the realest ones. A frisco born and raised warrior of the movement for social justice, after getting gentrifucked out of the city he made the lower bottoms his home for the past 20 plus years where he continued to throw down for youth and adults who were impacted by the injustice system, where he continued to keep and grow Black culture - primarily hip hop, spoken word and the blues.

I can't begin to explain how much Tone's life and work positively impacted the community. He saved lives. He changed the world around him. He did it with very little support, and did it big despite any obstacles that crossed his path. He did it with the deepest of love. The bay area and the people who's paths he crossed are much better because of Tone.

Tony was a very private person, so his last weeks on earth were kept private and off social media. But celebrating his life needs to be shouted and sung loudly so the whole world can hear. We love you Tony! Thank you for everything!

May we return the love he had for the people and for justice ten times over by donating to support his memorial and his kids. Let’s show up in whatever way we can for this final gift.

Donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/tony-coleman-memorial-fund
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/tony.coleman.3367...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 10, 2022 5:23PM
