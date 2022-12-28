top
U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Fallen Heroes 2022

by Making Contact, KPFA
Wed, Dec 28, 2022 6:24PM
Thousands of social justice leaders in communities all over the world passed away this year. We’re closing out the year, as we usually do, with inspiring words from some of the Fallen Heroes of 2022.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (27.2MB) | Embed Audio
(audio 29:43)

The December 30 episode of Making Contact features:
• Clyde Bellecourt, AIM Co-Founder
• Kellie E. Jones, Hans Hoffman Professor of Modern Art at Columbia University
• Samella Lewis, Creator of the Museum of African American Art
• Mariah Lopez, STARR Executive Director
• Rusty Mae Moore, Founder of Transy House
• Angaza Laughinghouse & Saladin Muhammad, Co-Founding Members of Black Workers for Justice
• Substantia Jones, Fat Liberation Photo Activist
• Cat Pausé, Senior Lecturer at Massey University
• Pyxie Castillo, Deputy Secretary General of Gabriela USA
• Nelia Sancho, Founder of Gabriela
• Brian Drayton, Founder of Spokes National
• Tony Coleman, Founder of Bikes 4 Life
• Albert Woodfox, Member of the Angola 3

Special Thanks to the following for use of archival recordings: The California African American Museum, Willie Terry mediasanctuary.orgLarger Living Podcast @largerlivingMulti-Monde productionsEric Minh Swenson, Dave Id

For more information: https://www.radioproject.org/2022/12/falle...
