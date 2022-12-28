Fallen Heroes 2022
The December 30 episode of Making Contact features:
• Clyde Bellecourt, AIM Co-Founder
• Kellie E. Jones, Hans Hoffman Professor of Modern Art at Columbia University
• Samella Lewis, Creator of the Museum of African American Art
• Mariah Lopez, STARR Executive Director
• Rusty Mae Moore, Founder of Transy House
• Angaza Laughinghouse & Saladin Muhammad, Co-Founding Members of Black Workers for Justice
• Substantia Jones, Fat Liberation Photo Activist
• Cat Pausé, Senior Lecturer at Massey University
• Pyxie Castillo, Deputy Secretary General of Gabriela USA
• Nelia Sancho, Founder of Gabriela
• Brian Drayton, Founder of Spokes National
• Tony Coleman, Founder of Bikes 4 Life
• Albert Woodfox, Member of the Angola 3
Special Thanks to the following for use of archival recordings: The California African American Museum, Willie Terry mediasanctuary.org, Larger Living Podcast @largerliving, Multi-Monde productions, Eric Minh Swenson, Dave Id
