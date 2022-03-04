From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fri Mar 4 2022Bay Area Protests War and Russian Invasion
NATO Expansion also Seen as Guilty
On March 6th, peace organizations along with the Bay Area Ukrainian Community will be part of a Global Day of Action as the world reacts to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Amid the grief and fury at Russia among Bay Area Ukrainians, many peace groups are also calling out the US and the NATO alliance's ever increasing expansion on Russia's border as contributing to the crisis. As Ukrainians manage unexpected resistance, the danger of a wider war looms. With the U.S., along with most of Europe, imposing extreme economic sanctions on Russia, many fear that Russia's President Putin will only double down on his actions.
Thousands Rally at the Embarcadero to Support Ukraine | Ongoing Protests Against Russia's Attack on Ukraine
Related Feature: Bay Area Groups Mobilize to Protest the Drumbeat to War
See Also: Press Release on Ukraine Hostilities by Roots Action | Putin's War, The Oligarchs & The Russian Working Class: A Report by Boris Kargalitsky | For A Workers United Front Against The Russian Invasion of Ukraine | Truth dies first and then intelligence For a free and sovereign Ukraine | War in Ukraine Threstens Nuke Plants | Shooting resumes in the Donbass civil war | No to the war over Ukraine
