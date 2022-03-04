top
Bay Area Protests War and Russian Invasion
Fri Mar 4 2022
Bay Area Protests War and Russian Invasion
NATO Expansion also Seen as Guilty
Bay Area Protests War and Russian Invasion
On March 6th, peace organizations along with the Bay Area Ukrainian Community will be part of a Global Day of Action as the world reacts to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Amid the grief and fury at Russia among Bay Area Ukrainians, many peace groups are also calling out the US and the NATO alliance's ever increasing expansion on Russia's border as contributing to the crisis. As Ukrainians manage unexpected resistance, the danger of a wider war looms. With the U.S., along with most of Europe, imposing extreme economic sanctions on Russia, many fear that Russia's President Putin will only double down on his actions.

photo Thousands Rally at the Embarcadero to Support Ukraine | photo Ongoing Protests Against Russia's Attack on Ukraine

Event Announcements:
San Francisco: calendar Peace in Ukraine! Global Day of Action Rally | calendar Paint for Peace in Ukraine | San Jose: calendar Peace in Ukraine! Global Day of Action Sidewalk Vigil | Santa Cruz: calendar Peace in Ukraine! Global Day of Action Rally | Monterey County: calendar Peace in Ukraine! Global Day of Action | Palo Alto: calendar Silent Vigil for Peace in Ukraine | Fresno: calendar Peace in Ukraine! Global Day of Action Rally | Santa Rosa:calendar Peace in Ukraine! Global Day of Action Rally | San Mateo: calendar Global Action to Stand w/ the People of Ukraine Sidewalk Rally

Related Feature: Bay Area Groups Mobilize to Protest the Drumbeat to War

See Also: article Press Release on Ukraine Hostilities by Roots Action | photo Putin's War, The Oligarchs & The Russian Working Class: A Report by Boris Kargalitsky | photo For A Workers United Front Against The Russian Invasion of Ukraine | article Truth dies first and then intelligence article For a free and sovereign Ukraine | article War in Ukraine Threstens Nuke Plants | article Shooting resumes in the Donbass civil war | article No to the war over Ukraine
