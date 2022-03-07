Palo Alto Calls for Peace in Ukraine Noon and Night by Gail S.



Enthusiasm is high in Palo Alto, California for supporting the people of Ukraine. On March 6, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom organized a noon action near the entrance of Stanford University. In the evening of the same day Multifaith Voices for Peace led a second vigil.

All photos by Jack Owicki, ProBonoPhoto.



These photos are of the evening vigil organized buy Multifaith Voices for Peace.



