



Join us in Santa Cruz for a Global Day of Action:

Peace With Russia - End NATO - End the Wars



WHEN: Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 1:00pm - 3:00pm (PST)



WHERE: The Town Clock, N. Pacific Ave. and Water Street, Santa Cruz, CA



More info:



FB post:



Global Action website w/ event map:





An international anti-war zoom rally on February 26 attended by thousands and organized

by CODEPINK, Stop the War Coalition, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and

the No To NATO network agreed to an international day of anti-war action.



(WATCH RALLY RECORDING HERE:



We call on everyone who opposes this war to take to the streets in a massive display of global opposition to the war and the warmongers. The war in Ukraine is a disaster for the people of Ukraine and a terrible threat to us all, including increasing the danger of nuclear war.



We oppose the Russian invasion and call for the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops. We recognize that the expansion of NATO and the aggressive approach of Western states have helped cause the crisis and we demand an end to NATO expansion. We also oppose sanctions that will harm ordinary Russians and call on all countries to welcome refugees fleeing the war.



There have already been many anti-war demonstrations in Russia and many other countries. What we need now is a massive, unified response by peace-loving people around the world to say No to War in Ukraine; Yes to Negotiations and Peace!



HOST: Food Not Bombs Santa Cruz



**Local Organizations - SF Bay Area**



San Francisco Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility

Peace Action San Mateo County



**National and International Organizations**



Backbone Campaign

Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament

CODEPINK

Community Peacemaker Teams

FINETSE Haiti

Food Not Bombs

No to NATO Coalition

Peace Action

Peace and Planet News

Planet Versus Pentagon

Proposition One Campaign for a Nuclear-Free Future

SolidarityINFOService

Stop the War Coalition

United for Peace and Justice

V-Day

Women's Alliance for Theology, Ethics, and Ritual (WATER)

Women Against Military Madness

Women's International League for Peace and Freedom US

Women Transforming Our Nuclear Legacy

World Beyond War



**Local Organizations - U.S.**



Baltimore Nonviolence Center

Franklin County Continuing the Political Revolution

New Hampshire Veterans for Peace

Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility

Peace Action Bay Ridge

Peace Action WQI

Physicians for Social Responsibility Arizona

Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin

Veterans For Peace, Chapter 9 E Massachusetts, Smedley Butler Brigade

Veterans For Peace Chapter 111L

Veterans For Peace-Chapter 113-Hawaii

Veterans For Peace Linus Pauling Chapter 132

Veterans For Peace - Santa Fe Chapter



SANTA CRUZ PEACE in UKRAINE RALLYJoin us in Santa Cruz for a Global Day of Action:Peace With Russia - End NATO - End the WarsWHEN: Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 1:00pm - 3:00pm (PST)WHERE: The Town Clock, N. Pacific Ave. and Water Street, Santa Cruz, CAMore info: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/314014/peace_with_russia_-_end_nato_-_end_the_wars FB post: https://www.facebook.com/events/248986080662499 Global Action website w/ event map: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/ An international anti-war zoom rally on February 26 attended by thousands and organizedby CODEPINK, Stop the War Coalition, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament andthe No To NATO network agreed to an international day of anti-war action.(WATCH RALLY RECORDING HERE: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/about We call on everyone who opposes this war to take to the streets in a massive display of global opposition to the war and the warmongers. The war in Ukraine is a disaster for the people of Ukraine and a terrible threat to us all, including increasing the danger of nuclear war.We oppose the Russian invasion and call for the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops. We recognize that the expansion of NATO and the aggressive approach of Western states have helped cause the crisis and we demand an end to NATO expansion. We also oppose sanctions that will harm ordinary Russians and call on all countries to welcome refugees fleeing the war.There have already been many anti-war demonstrations in Russia and many other countries. What we need now is a massive, unified response by peace-loving people around the world to say No to War in Ukraine; Yes to Negotiations and Peace!HOST: Food Not Bombs Santa Cruz https://www.facebook.com/events/248986080662499 **Local Organizations - SF Bay Area**San Francisco Bay Physicians for Social ResponsibilityPeace Action San Mateo County**National and International Organizations**Backbone CampaignCampaign for Nuclear DisarmamentCODEPINKCommunity Peacemaker TeamsFINETSE HaitiFood Not BombsNo to NATO CoalitionPeace ActionPeace and Planet NewsPlanet Versus PentagonProposition One Campaign for a Nuclear-Free FutureSolidarityINFOServiceStop the War CoalitionUnited for Peace and JusticeV-DayWomen's Alliance for Theology, Ethics, and Ritual (WATER)Women Against Military MadnessWomen's International League for Peace and Freedom USWomen Transforming Our Nuclear LegacyWorld Beyond War**Local Organizations - U.S.**Baltimore Nonviolence CenterFranklin County Continuing the Political RevolutionNew Hampshire Veterans for PeaceOregon Physicians for Social ResponsibilityPeace Action Bay RidgePeace Action WQIPhysicians for Social Responsibility ArizonaSafe Skies Clean Water WisconsinVeterans For Peace, Chapter 9 E Massachusetts, Smedley Butler BrigadeVeterans For Peace Chapter 111LVeterans For Peace-Chapter 113-HawaiiVeterans For Peace Linus Pauling Chapter 132Veterans For Peace - Santa Fe Chapter Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 3rd, 2022 9:36 AM