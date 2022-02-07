From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mon Feb 7 2022 (Updated 02/10/22)Bay Area Groups Mobilize to Protest the Drumbeat to War
Russian Military Buildup on Ukrainian Border May Not Signal Coming Invasion
As the Biden administration keeps up a steady stream of predictions of imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with shipping weapons and troops to Eastern Europe, anti-war groups in the Bay Area are responding. On February 5, they heeded the call put out by Code Pink and others to protest. Demonstrations were held in San Francisco (both at the Embarcadero and Speaker Pelosi's house), Oakland, Berkeley and Santa Cruz.
Prior to his one-on-one meeting with Vladimir Putin, French president Emmanuel Macron committed, according to Biden, the heresy of noting that Russia might have real security concerns regarding NATO, an anti-Russian military alliance, covering most of its western border. This is the border Germany crossed in World War II, killing thirty-two million Russian people.
No War With Russia; Yes to Diplomacy and Peace | Protest in Oakland Says No to War with Russia | California Peace with Russia Day of Action: February 5, 2022, Santa Cruz, California | Protest Action for Peace at San Francisco Embarcadero | Peace with Russia & Hate has no home here | Capitalism shows its true colors: Money for war, but not for people's needs
See Also: Will Orwell's prediction in `1984' become reality? | Enlargement to the East: How NATO broke its word | The bone of contention | Coalition to Prevent War with Russia
