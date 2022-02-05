From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Peace with Russia Day of Action: February 5, 2022, Santa Cruz, California
Santa Cruz takes part in a day of action for Peace with Russia!
A small group of Santa Cruz folks turned out today at noon to take part in observing the global action for peace! Many cities across the country and around the world took part in asking for peace! Code Pink sponsored the events here and elsewhere. food Not Bombs were to serve food for those in attendance.
https://www.codepink.org/02052022?fbclid=IwAR1e0IopNunaCT7YLnoLKL_c36q0G-HkwQg57kaH5bu16c5lES00Z2EX1Vg
In memory of our long-time friend Darrell Darling who walked on recently! We will miss you and thank you for all that you have done for Santa Cruz! RIP Darrell
