Protest in Oakland Says No to War with Russia
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 6th, 2022 10:56 AM
Rally part of a day of international action to protest US/NATO war plans against Russia
sm_01-03622-852_5440.jpg
original image (1817x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Oakland's Grand Lake Theater was again the scene of a spirited protest this Saturday. Many issues were addressed. Ever before the scheduled start of the rally Jewish protesters were there with signs denouncing Israel's treatment of Palestine.

While UNAC (United National Antiwar Committee) had organized the event to protest the Biden administration's drumbeat to war, people from many other organizations including Code Pink, the ILWU, and the Internationalist were there to show support. Speakers lambasted the never ending funding of arms and wars at the expense of human needs.

Seniors were out in full force. Some shoppers from the adjoining farmers market came over to see. An unhoused man who had been sleeping in the theater's entrance joined the participants.

The action was sponsored by:
  • Tom Lacey, Chair, SF Peace and Freedom Party Central Central Committee
  • Jeff Mackler, National Administrative Committee, UNAC
  • Judy Greenspan, International Action Center
  • Cynthia Papermaster, CodePink, SF Bay Area
  • Rick Sterling, Board Member, Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center
  • Black Alliance for Peace
  • ANSWER Coalition - Bay Area
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_02-03622-856_8360.jpg
original image (1849x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_03-03622-856_8367.jpg
original image (1400x2102)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_04-03622-856_8379.jpg
original image (1452x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_05-03622-856_8383.jpg
original image (1462x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_06-03622-856_8394.jpg
original image (1474x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_07-03622-852_5416.jpg
original image (1818x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_08-03622-856_8397.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_09-03622-852_5420.jpg
original image (1874x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_10-03622-852_5423.jpg
original image (2012x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_11-03622-856_8403.jpg
original image (1767x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_12-03622-852_5429.jpg
original image (1787x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_13-03622-852_5432.jpg
original image (1400x1567)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_14-03622-852_5435.jpg
original image (1940x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_15-03622-856_8412.jpg
original image (1776x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_16-03622-852_5446.jpg
original image (1709x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_17-03622-852_5455.jpg
original image (1400x1411)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_18-03622-856_8434.jpg
original image (2018x1400)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_19-03622-856_8436.jpg
original image (1400x1506)
by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_20-03622-852_5459.jpg
original image (2106x1400)
