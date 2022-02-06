From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest in Oakland Says No to War with Russia
Rally part of a day of international action to protest US/NATO war plans against Russia
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOakland's Grand Lake Theater was again the scene of a spirited protest this Saturday. Many issues were addressed. Ever before the scheduled start of the rally Jewish protesters were there with signs denouncing Israel's treatment of Palestine.
While UNAC (United National Antiwar Committee) had organized the event to protest the Biden administration's drumbeat to war, people from many other organizations including Code Pink, the ILWU, and the Internationalist were there to show support. Speakers lambasted the never ending funding of arms and wars at the expense of human needs.
Seniors were out in full force. Some shoppers from the adjoining farmers market came over to see. An unhoused man who had been sleeping in the theater's entrance joined the participants.
The action was sponsored by:
- Tom Lacey, Chair, SF Peace and Freedom Party Central Central Committee
- Jeff Mackler, National Administrative Committee, UNAC
- Judy Greenspan, International Action Center
- Cynthia Papermaster, CodePink, SF Bay Area
- Rick Sterling, Board Member, Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center
- Black Alliance for Peace
- ANSWER Coalition - Bay Area
