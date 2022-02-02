



Meanwhile, Biden announced that 8,500 U.S. troops are on "high alert" and may be sent to "defend" Ukraine from so-called Russian aggression. Join us for analysis on what is really going on, and learn how we can resist war and fight for people's needs.



**Featured speakers**

*Richard Becker, ANSWER Coalition -- Ukraine crisis: What's at stake?

*Simon Ma, MD, MPH -- Fighting for people's needs during COVID



Register here The Biden Administration is effectively surrendering to the COVID pandemic, urging the public to "learn to live with" the deadly disease that has killed nearly 900,000 people in the United States. However, workers around the country are pushing back, demanding safety measures to stay healthy.Meanwhile, Biden announced that 8,500 U.S. troops are on "high alert" and may be sent to "defend" Ukraine from so-called Russian aggression. Join us for analysis on what is really going on, and learn how we can resist war and fight for people's needs.**Featured speakers***Richard Becker, ANSWER Coalition -- Ukraine crisis: What's at stake?*Simon Ma, MD, MPH -- Fighting for people's needs during COVID For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1aLS15qgt

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 2nd, 2022 1:45 PM