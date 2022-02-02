top
Capitalism shows its true colors: Money for war, but not for people's needs
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday February 04
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism & Liberation
Location Details
Virtual event. Register at https://bit.ly/stop-nato-war
The Biden Administration is effectively surrendering to the COVID pandemic, urging the public to "learn to live with" the deadly disease that has killed nearly 900,000 people in the United States. However, workers around the country are pushing back, demanding safety measures to stay healthy.

Meanwhile, Biden announced that 8,500 U.S. troops are on "high alert" and may be sent to "defend" Ukraine from so-called Russian aggression. Join us for analysis on what is really going on, and learn how we can resist war and fight for people's needs.

**Featured speakers**
*Richard Becker, ANSWER Coalition -- Ukraine crisis: What's at stake?
*Simon Ma, MD, MPH -- Fighting for people's needs during COVID

Register here
sm_signal-2022-01-31-144920_001.jpg
original image (1334x647)
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1aLS15qgt

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 2nd, 2022 1:45 PM
