Protest at Berkeley Civic Center

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

From event notice:

We can't be silent while the U.S., NATO, the war industry and mainstream media tell us that we need a war with Russia! We say "Negotiate, Don't Escalate!" This Saturday, Feb. 5 is a national day to say "No War With Russia". Our Berkeley event is one of hundreds of small NO WAR WITH RUSSIA events around the country. Come and join us! This is a peaceful, family-friendly gathering with a brief rally, poetry, music, banners, posters, YOUR handmade signs. Help CODEPINK hand out informational flyers with details on emailing the White House and calling Congress to stop this rush to fund "lethal aid" and enact punishing sanctions on Russia. YES to peace! No to War With Russia. Stop NATO Expansion. YES to $ for Healthcare, Affordable Housing, Green Jobs, Pandemic Relief, Eliminate Student Debt. NO TO WAR.

After the rally, protesters walked to MLK Way and displayed signs to traffic, many cars honked their support. See all high resolution photos here