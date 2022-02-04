On Democracy now this week, Medea Benjamin called for protests Saturday (2/5):
https://www.democracynow.org/2022/2/1/volodymyr_ishchenko_medea_benjamin_codepink_ukraine
We will stand on the Highland Avenue bridge from 1-2:00 tomorrow (Saturday, 2/5) with a message of PEACE.
The Highland Avenue Bridge is between Arlington and Mission Streets, over San Jose Avenue.
It is convenient to Noe, Mission and Glen Park neighborhoods.
And, on the other side of the bridge, we'll hang the HATE HAS NO HOME HERE,
to be seen by motorists entering San Francisco.
With the rising incidents of hate crimes against our Asian brothers and sisters,
we declare San Francisco a place of LOVE.
May this year of the Tiger be a peaceful one filled with love!
Please join us if you're free.
And ask your friends and neighbors to join us!
Bring your own signs if you'd like.
But most importantly, JOIN US or participate in a protest near you!
And, please observe COVID safety measures (masking and distancing).
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-WarView events for the week of 2/5/2022
|Peace with Russia & Hate has no home here
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday February 05
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Martha Hubert
|Location Details
|
The Highland Avenue Bridge - between Arlington and Mission Streets, over San Jose Avenue.
It is convenient to Noe, Mission, Bernal and Glen Park neighborhoods in San Francisco
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 4th, 2022 9:31 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network