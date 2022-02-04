

https://www.democracynow.org/2022/2/1/volodymyr_ishchenko_medea_benjamin_codepink_ukraine



We will stand on the Highland Avenue bridge from 1-2:00 tomorrow (Saturday, 2/5) with a message of PEACE.

The Highland Avenue Bridge is between Arlington and Mission Streets, over San Jose Avenue.

It is convenient to Noe, Mission and Glen Park neighborhoods.



And, on the other side of the bridge, we'll hang the HATE HAS NO HOME HERE,

to be seen by motorists entering San Francisco.

With the rising incidents of hate crimes against our Asian brothers and sisters,

we declare San Francisco a place of LOVE.

May this year of the Tiger be a peaceful one filled with love!



Please join us if you're free.

And ask your friends and neighbors to join us!

Bring your own signs if you'd like.

But most importantly, JOIN US or participate in a protest near you!

On Democracy now this week, Medea Benjamin called for protests Saturday (2/5):