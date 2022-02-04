top
Peace with Russia & Hate has no home here
Date Saturday February 05
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorMartha Hubert
Location Details
The Highland Avenue Bridge - between Arlington and Mission Streets, over San Jose Avenue.
It is convenient to Noe, Mission, Bernal and Glen Park neighborhoods in San Francisco
On Democracy now this week, Medea Benjamin called for protests Saturday (2/5):
https://www.democracynow.org/2022/2/1/volodymyr_ishchenko_medea_benjamin_codepink_ukraine

We will stand on the Highland Avenue bridge from 1-2:00 tomorrow (Saturday, 2/5) with a message of PEACE.
The Highland Avenue Bridge is between Arlington and Mission Streets, over San Jose Avenue.
It is convenient to Noe, Mission and Glen Park neighborhoods.

And, on the other side of the bridge, we'll hang the HATE HAS NO HOME HERE,
to be seen by motorists entering San Francisco.
With the rising incidents of hate crimes against our Asian brothers and sisters,
we declare San Francisco a place of LOVE.
May this year of the Tiger be a peaceful one filled with love!

Please join us if you're free.
And ask your friends and neighbors to join us!
Bring your own signs if you'd like.
But most importantly, JOIN US or participate in a protest near you!
And, please observe COVID safety measures (masking and distancing).
highland_bridge_bannering__tony_van_le___urban_imagery_.jpeg
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 4th, 2022 9:31 AM
by Martha Hubert
Friday Feb 4th, 2022 9:31 AM
pastedgraphic-1.png
by Martha Hubert
Friday Feb 4th, 2022 9:31 AM
lake_merritt.jpeg
