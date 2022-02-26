From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Thousands Rally at the Embarcadero to Support Ukraine
Prospect of NATO on its frontier leads Russia to invade
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoGreif, anger and pleas for help, from food to weapons, dominated the crowd of about 2000 gathered at the San Francisco Embarcadero in support of Ukraine. Ukraine was invaded by Russia four days ago.
The crowd was largely from San Francisco's large Ukrainian community though Russians were there too to express support for Ukraine and contempt for Russian President Putin.
Many people availed themselves of the open mic and the air was filled Ukianian speech and song.
Another rally is scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, at the San Francisco City Hall.
Early war news seems to indicate that the invading Russians are meeting more resistance than expected from both Ukraine's military and civilians. As usual, civilians and dying in wars made by politicians. While the world is condemning Putin, responsibility for this war also rests with the US and its European allies.
As noted by French politican, Jean-Luc Melonchon, "Keep pushing NATO, a hostile military alliance, up against Russia's borders, and you will eventually have a war."
