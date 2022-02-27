top
Related Categories: International | San Francisco | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Putin's War, The Oligarchs & The Russian Working Class: A Report by Boris Kargalitsky
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 27th, 2022 11:18 PM
Boros Kargalitsky, a Moscow professor and social scientist and host of the online journal Rabkor.ru
He talks about the Putin invasion of Ukraine, the growing mass opposition of the Russian people and the crisis of the economy and the oligarchs.
He also talks about the role of the US and the Western imperialists.
sm_robcor_3.jpg
original image (3911x1914)
The invasion of Ukraine by Putin and the effect on Russia is the focus of a interview with Boris Kargalitsky. Kargalitsky is the director of the Institute for Globalization and Social Movements, located in Moscow and he is also chief editor of the Russian-language online journal Rabkor.ru

He discusses the social and economic crisis in Russia, the opposition to the war, the conditions for the working class and the catastrophic results of the invasion both for the Ukrainians and the Russian people.

This interview was done on 2/27/22 by Steve Zeltzer

Additional media:
Rabkor.ru (The Worker)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYDuWqDwzAFG4xrI5uJEWfw

The Navalny Russian Protests, Putin & The Working Class With Boris Kargalitsky
https://youtu.be/TyzbQCVXuxw

Boris Kargalitsky Report On Russia,The Working Class, Pension Struggles & Repression
https://youtu.be/tVpTL54sZNM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYDuWqDwzAFG4xrI5uJEWfw
https://weeklyworker.co.uk/worker/authors/boris-kagarlitsky/

Russian court doles out harsh sentences for leftist group
https://www.dw.com/en/russian-court-doles-out-harsh-sentences-for-leftist-group/a-52329361

The AFL-CIO, Privatization, Ukraine, NED & Imperialism
https://youtu.be/ctm4c_OnRYU

US Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George Wright
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilaiwLrziyM

US Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos Connections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
@workweek-radio
Production of
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/Eq4rQoiXwnQ
§Putin's War Shocks Russians
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 27th, 2022 11:18 PM
sm_putin_s_war___the_working_class.jpeg
original image (1566x881)
The invasion of Ukraine by Putin is opposed by a large part of the Russian people and Putin and his supporters did not expect the strong resistance.
https://youtu.be/Eq4rQoiXwnQ
§Robkor Program
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 27th, 2022 11:18 PM
sm_kargalitsky_robkor.jpg
original image (3330x1785)
Boris Kargalitsky produces Robkor which is on Youtube.
https://youtu.be/Eq4rQoiXwnQ
§Robkor Show Produced by Boris Kargalitsky
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 27th, 2022 11:18 PM
sm_robcor_1.jpg
original image (1545x1249)
Robkor is the show produced by Boris Kargalitsky.
https://youtu.be/Eq4rQoiXwnQ
