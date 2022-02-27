Putin's War, The Oligarchs & The Russian Working Class: A Report by Boris Kargalitsky by Labor Video Project



Boros Kargalitsky, a Moscow professor and social scientist and host of the online journal Rabkor.ru

He talks about the Putin invasion of Ukraine, the growing mass opposition of the Russian people and the crisis of the economy and the oligarchs.

He also talks about the role of the US and the Western imperialists.