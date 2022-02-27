From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Putin's War, The Oligarchs & The Russian Working Class: A Report by Boris Kargalitsky
Boros Kargalitsky, a Moscow professor and social scientist and host of the online journal Rabkor.ru
The invasion of Ukraine by Putin and the effect on Russia is the focus of a interview with Boris Kargalitsky. Kargalitsky is the director of the Institute for Globalization and Social Movements, located in Moscow and he is also chief editor of the Russian-language online journal Rabkor.ru
He discusses the social and economic crisis in Russia, the opposition to the war, the conditions for the working class and the catastrophic results of the invasion both for the Ukrainians and the Russian people.
This interview was done on 2/27/22 by Steve Zeltzer
Additional media:
Rabkor.ru (The Worker)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYDuWqDwzAFG4xrI5uJEWfw
The Navalny Russian Protests, Putin & The Working Class With Boris Kargalitsky
https://youtu.be/TyzbQCVXuxw
Boris Kargalitsky Report On Russia,The Working Class, Pension Struggles & Repression
https://youtu.be/tVpTL54sZNM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYDuWqDwzAFG4xrI5uJEWfw
https://weeklyworker.co.uk/worker/authors/boris-kagarlitsky/
Russian court doles out harsh sentences for leftist group
https://www.dw.com/en/russian-court-doles-out-harsh-sentences-for-leftist-group/a-52329361
The AFL-CIO, Privatization, Ukraine, NED & Imperialism
https://youtu.be/ctm4c_OnRYU
US Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George Wright
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilaiwLrziyM
US Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos Connections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
@workweek-radio
Production of
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
