Over 2000 in SF City Hall Protest

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

The Ukrainian community's fury at Russian President Putin's invasion of Ukraine was unabated as over 2000, many with their children, rallied in front of City Hall.While grateful for the worldwide support they have received, they demanded to "close the sky", that is, that Ukraine's sky be made a "no fly" zone for Russian aircraft. They asked for explicit armed support from NATO countries and some signs demanded immediate incorporation into the NATO alliance. Recalling how Hitler ended, one sign suggested "Mr. Putin, let's skip to the part where you kill yourself in a bunker".To the continual blare of horns from supporting passing cars, various ethnic groups including Russian, Hungarian and Romanian were there to express support. As Jews were there a to show show support, a speaker urged them to pressure Israel to support Ukraine.Many were tearful as they sang Ukraine's national anthem holding sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower.