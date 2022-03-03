top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Anti-War
View events for the week of 3/6/2022
San Jose: Peace in Ukraine! Global Day of Action Sidewalk Vigil
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday March 06
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSan Jose Peace and Justice Center and others
Location Details
Sidewalk peace vigil - intersection of Stevens Creek Blvd and Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
SAN JOSE: NO WAR IN UKRAINE! SIDEWALK PEACE VIGIL

Peace in Ukraine!
Russian Troops Out!
No NATO expansion!

Join the San Jose Peace and Justice Center and other local community groups for
a peace vigil at the Peace Corner, also known as the Peace Crossroads, at the intersection
of Stevens Creek Blvd. and Winchester Blvd. Bring your own signs or use one of ours.

Safely distancing and masking recommended to keep those most at risk safe.

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM PST

FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/1159064701527770

Peace In Ukraine website post: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/no_war_in_ukraine_san_jose

This event is part of the Global Day of Action - Peace In Ukraine worldwide rallies and vigils. Global Action website w/ event map here: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/
screenshot_2022-03-03_at_14-52-38_peace_in_ukraine.png
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 3rd, 2022 3:02 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 332.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code