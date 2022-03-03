



Peace in Ukraine!

Russian Troops Out!

No NATO expansion!



Join the San Jose Peace and Justice Center and other local community groups for

a peace vigil at the Peace Corner, also known as the Peace Crossroads, at the intersection

of Stevens Creek Blvd. and Winchester Blvd. Bring your own signs or use one of ours.



Safely distancing and masking recommended to keep those most at risk safe.



Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM PST



FB:



Peace In Ukraine website post:



This event is part of the Global Day of Action - Peace In Ukraine worldwide rallies and vigils. Global Action website w/ event map here:

