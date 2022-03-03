SAN JOSE: NO WAR IN UKRAINE! SIDEWALK PEACE VIGIL
Peace in Ukraine!
Russian Troops Out!
No NATO expansion!
Join the San Jose Peace and Justice Center and other local community groups for
a peace vigil at the Peace Corner, also known as the Peace Crossroads, at the intersection
of Stevens Creek Blvd. and Winchester Blvd. Bring your own signs or use one of ours.
Safely distancing and masking recommended to keep those most at risk safe.
Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM PST
FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/1159064701527770
Peace In Ukraine website post: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/no_war_in_ukraine_san_jose
This event is part of the Global Day of Action - Peace In Ukraine worldwide rallies and vigils. Global Action website w/ event map here: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/
View events for the week of 3/6/2022
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|San Jose: Peace in Ukraine! Global Day of Action Sidewalk Vigil
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday March 06
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|San Jose Peace and Justice Center and others
|Location Details
|Sidewalk peace vigil - intersection of Stevens Creek Blvd and Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 3rd, 2022 3:02 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network