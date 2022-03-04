On February 25, 25 paintings by Ukrainian artist Maria Pryimachenko and other artwork was destroyed by a fire at the Ivankiv Local History Museum, near Kyiv, as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



On Sunday March 6, at 1pm, some Bay Area artists will paint a giant version of Maria's artwork called "A Dove Has Spread Her Wings and Asks for Peace" on the ground in conjunction the Stop the War in the Ukraine Action in San Francisco at 1pm, at Harry Bridges Plaza near the Ferry Building. Join us and help paint.



