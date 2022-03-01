FRESNO PEACE in UKRAINE SIDEWALK RALLY
Join the Global Day of Action:
Stop the War in Ukraine! Russian Troops Out! No to NATO Expansion!
WHEN: March 6, 2022 at 1:30pm - 3:00pm (PST)
WHERE: Sidewalk peace rally - intersection of Blackstone Ave & Nees Ave, Fresno, CA 93720
More info: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/camillerussell/fresno_california_usa_stop_the_war_in_ukraine_russian_troops_out_no_to_nato_expansion
Global Action website w/ event map: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/
An international anti-war zoom rally on February 26 attended by thousands and organized
by CODEPINK, Stop the War Coalition, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and
the No To NATO network agreed to an international day of anti-war action.
(WATCH RALLY RECORDING HERE: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/about)
We call on everyone who opposes this war to take to the streets in a massive display of global opposition to the war and the warmongers. The war in Ukraine is a disaster for the people of Ukraine and a terrible threat to us all, including increasing the danger of nuclear war.
We oppose the Russian invasion and call for the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops. We recognize that the expansion of NATO and the aggressive approach of Western states have helped cause the crisis and we demand an end to NATO expansion. We also oppose sanctions that will harm ordinary Russians and call on all countries to welcome refugees fleeing the war.
There have already been many anti-war demonstrations in Russia and many other countries. What we need now is a massive, unified response by peace-loving people around the world to say No to War in Ukraine; Yes to Negotiations and Peace!
**Local Organizations - SF Bay Area**
San Francisco Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility
Peace Action San Mateo County
**National and International Organizations**
Backbone Campaign
Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament
CODEPINK
Community Peacemaker Teams
FINETSE Haiti
Food Not Bombs
No to NATO Coalition
Peace Action
Peace and Planet News
Planet Versus Pentagon
Proposition One Campaign for a Nuclear-Free Future
SolidarityINFOService
Stop the War Coalition
United for Peace and Justice
V-Day
Women's Alliance for Theology, Ethics, and Ritual (WATER)
Women Against Military Madness
Women's International League for Peace and Freedom US
Women Transforming Our Nuclear Legacy
World Beyond War
**Local Organizations - U.S.**
Baltimore Nonviolence Center
Franklin County Continuing the Political Revolution
New Hampshire Veterans for Peace
Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility
Peace Action Bay Ridge
Peace Action WQI
Physicians for Social Responsibility Arizona
Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin
Veterans For Peace, Chapter 9 E Massachusetts, Smedley Butler Brigade
Veterans For Peace Chapter 111L
Veterans For Peace-Chapter 113-Hawaii
Veterans For Peace Linus Pauling Chapter 132
Veterans For Peace - Santa Fe Chapter
