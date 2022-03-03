Global Day of Action: Join CODEPINK and friends in Monterey County to say "Stop the War in Ukraine. Russian Troops Out. No to NATO expansion". Bring signs and posters, some will be available.
WHEN: March 6, 2022 at 3:00pm - 3:00 pm to 4:00pm (PST)
WHERE: Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Blvd, Monterey CA, 93940. Across the street from El Estero Park.
More info & RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/monterey-ca-peace-in-ukraine-rally/
We call on everyone who opposes this war to take to the streets in a massive display of global opposition to the war and the warmongers. The war in Ukraine is a disaster for the people of Ukraine and a terrible threat to us all, including increasing the danger of nuclear war.
We oppose the Russian invasion and call for the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops. We recognize that the expansion of NATO and the aggressive approach of Western states have helped cause the crisis and we demand an end to NATO expansion. We also oppose sanctions that will harm ordinary Russians and call on all countries to welcome refugees fleeing the war.
Organized by the Peace Coalition of Monterey County member organizations:
Veterans For Peace, Chapter 46
Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, Monterey County Branch,
Monterey Peace and Justice Center
Contact: (831) 899-7322 or email montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | WomynView events for the week of 3/6/2022
|Monterey County: Peace in Ukraine! Global Day of Action
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday March 06
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Catherine Crockett
|cm_crockett [at] sbcglobal.net
|Location Details
|Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Blvd, Monterey CA, 93940. Across the street from El Estero Park.
|
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/monterey-...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 3rd, 2022 7:22 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network