



WHEN: March 6, 2022 at 3:00pm - 3:00 pm to 4:00pm (PST)



WHERE: Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Blvd, Monterey CA, 93940. Across the street from El Estero Park.



More info & RSVP:



We call on everyone who opposes this war to take to the streets in a massive display of global opposition to the war and the warmongers. The war in Ukraine is a disaster for the people of Ukraine and a terrible threat to us all, including increasing the danger of nuclear war.



We oppose the Russian invasion and call for the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops. We recognize that the expansion of NATO and the aggressive approach of Western states have helped cause the crisis and we demand an end to NATO expansion. We also oppose sanctions that will harm ordinary Russians and call on all countries to welcome refugees fleeing the war.



Organized by the Peace Coalition of Monterey County member organizations:

Veterans For Peace, Chapter 46

Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, Monterey County Branch,

Monterey Peace and Justice Center



Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 3rd, 2022 7:22 AM