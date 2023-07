San Francisco's is one of the biggest Pride parades in the world, but as it has grown larger so have criticisms that it has become too corporate. This year was an opportunity to push back against a wave of homophobia and anti-trans hate across the US, but as usual corporate floats abounded at the main event, dotted by participating contingents from school districts and non-profit service organizations.The real spirit of resistance was in the smaller People's March held at the same time in the Tenderloin district.Taking the route of the original San Francisco Pride march held in 1970, organizers Juanita More and Alex U. Inn led a group of about two hundred people in a rally followed by a march that culminated in an afternoon of music and dancing in the streets. Speakers included a reproductive justice advocate who said their movement includes queer and trans rights in addition to abortion rights. Others called for Pride to return to its roots as a riot in defense of LGBTQ+ rights.Meanwhile, in yet another part of town, members of Starbucks Workers United went on strike. They spoke out in front of the Castro district store about their fight for a union and the company’s decision to ban PRIDE decorations in stores across the country. People's March and Rally Returns in Absence of Pride Parade in San Francisco This Year (2021)