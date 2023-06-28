From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Some Interesting Non-Corporate Participants in San Francisco Pride This Year
As SF Pride has grown larger, so have criticisms that it has become “too corporate.” Herewith some photos of non-corporate participants in this year's San Francisco Pride.
Photos by: Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto and Stephanie Mohan, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographers. Top Photo "Oakland Unified School District" by Terry Scussel
