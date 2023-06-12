From the Open-Publishing Calendar
People's March & Rally: Honor 1st Gay Liberation March by Roaring Our Voices & Music Fest
Date:
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Time:
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Juanita MORE! & Alex U. Inn.
Location Details:
Polk & Washington Streets
San Francisco, California 94109
PEOPLE'S MARCH & RALLY + FERN ALLEY MUSIC FESTIVAL
DATE & TIME: Sunday, June 25, 2023 @ 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM
LOCATION: Polk & Washington Streets San Francisco, California 94109
HOSTS: A call for action from Juanita MORE! and Alex U. Inn.
All Black Lives Matter!
All-Trans Lives Matter!
All Brown Lives Matter
All Indigenous Lives Matter!
Activists and community leaders Alex U. Inn and Juanita MORE! in support of Black Lives Matter and in protest of 500+ laws against our Trans, Queer and Drag communities, we will be calling out human and racial injustice and demanding the much needed changes that will keep our communities safe.
Hands off our lives is our call to protest!
Our rally will begin at the corner of Polk and Washington Streets, San Francisco, CA., on the same route of the first Gay Liberation Protest which occurred Saturday, June 27, 1970. Our protest march will end at Fern Alley for a celebration of our culture and community with DJs, performers, and artists’ booths.
For more information: https://juanitamore.com/events/2022/6/26/p...
