Pride March Celebrates Origin on Site of Original March.
Not to be confused with the corporate sponsored on Market Street Pride March
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoSunday, January 25. They gathered at the corner of Polk and Washington streets in San Francisco. Many groups were represented. The Freedom Socialist Party, The National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice, the Workers World Party, The UUSF Women's Rights Group, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and of course, the Raging Grannies.
While noting the backlash against the progress in human rights by a proto fascist Republican party and a corrupt Supreme Court, speakers also spoke of the rising resistance from Starbucks, Amazon workers, and graduate students and many LGBTQ+ human rights organizations.
With a huge banner proclaiming "People's March" the full range of human sexual identity marched down Polk street the six blocks to Fern Alley and were greeted by music and song.
Unlike in previous "big" San Francisco Pride marches, Apple Corporation, UPS, United Air Linea and other large corporations were not represented. For many, a welcomed subtraction.
