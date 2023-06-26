top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

Pride March Celebrates Origin on Site of Original March.

by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
Not to be confused with the corporate sponsored on Market Street Pride March
sm_01-leon_kunstenaar-001-44-176-854_6744.jpg
original image (2026x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Sunday, January 25. They gathered at the corner of Polk and Washington streets in San Francisco. Many groups were represented. The Freedom Socialist Party, The National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice, the Workers World Party, The UUSF Women's Rights Group, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and of course, the Raging Grannies.

While noting the backlash against the progress in human rights by a proto fascist Republican party and a corrupt Supreme Court, speakers also spoke of the rising resistance from Starbucks, Amazon workers, and graduate students and many LGBTQ+ human rights organizations.

With a huge banner proclaiming "People's March" the full range of human sexual identity marched down Polk street the six blocks to Fern Alley and were greeted by music and song.

Unlike in previous "big" San Francisco Pride marches, Apple Corporation, UPS, United Air Linea and other large corporations were not represented. For many, a welcomed subtraction.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_02-leon_kunstenaar-09-176-854_6559.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_03-leon_kunstenaar-10-176-854_6569.jpg
original image (1962x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_04-leon_kunstenaar-13-176-854_6582.jpg
original image (2060x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_05-leon_kunstenaar-16-176-854_6624.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_06-leon_kunstenaar-22-176-854_6664.jpg
original image (1400x2112)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_07-leon_kunstenaar-26-176-858_3856.jpg
original image (1668x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_08-leon_kunstenaar-27-176-854_6685.jpg
original image (2089x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_09-leon_kunstenaar-34-176-858_3879.jpg
original image (2031x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_10-leon_kunstenaar-41-176-854_6739.jpg
original image (2017x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_11-leon_kunstenaar-45-176-858_3910.jpg
original image (1506x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_12-leon_kunstenaar-46-176-854_6746.jpg
original image (1959x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_13-leon_kunstenaar-47-176-854_6751.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_14-leon_kunstenaar-49-176-854_6762.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_15-leon_kunstenaar-51-176-858_3913.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_16-leon_kunstenaar-54-176-854_6815.jpg
original image (1898x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_17-leon_kunstenaar-58-176-854_6853.jpg
original image (1751x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_18-leon_kunstenaar-59-176-854_6856.jpg
original image (1400x1699)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_19-leon_kunstenaar-63-176-858_3928.jpg
original image (1400x1993)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 2:24PM
sm_20-leon_kunstenaar-64-176-858_3953.jpg
original image (2098x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code