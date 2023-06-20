top
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

Graffiti All Over Transgender District Condemns Private Prisons

by Snookie
Tue, Jun 20, 2023 10:53PM
Site of historic trans insurrection is currently a private mini-jail run by GEO Group
During several nights in late 2022, early 2023, under cover of darkness and avoiding the comings and goings of cops, I tagged nearly every pole in the Transgender District that is wrapped in trans colors with messages calling for 111 Taylor to be returned to the transgender community. Most of the tags are still there.

111 Taylor is sacred space to the transgender community, having been home of the Compton's Cafeteria Riots, in which transgender women, sick and tired of police repression, attacked agents of the state in August of 1966, three years before Stonewall.

Today, the site is run as a halfway house by GEO Group, a private prison firm whose practices are so abusive, that our incarcerated comrades would rather max out, and who tried to cover up a COVID outbreak. While there are many issues that could come up as a result of 111 Taylor being returned to the Transgender community, and there must be a process to determine best use of the space, we must strike a blow against for profit prisons.

Look for statements written in blue marker on the pink and white parts of the poles.

© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
