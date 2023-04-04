Queer Youth Assemble, a national organization that serves LGBTQ people under age 25, organized a national day of action for March 31. Planned to coincide with the annual Trans Day of Visibility, the event was in response to the wave of anti-trans state legislation introduced by Republican lawmakers over the last three years, which seeks to restrict minors' access to transition-related healthcare and prohibit the instruction of LGBTQ-related topics in schools. They are banning books and limiting what sports teams transgender students can play on.Queer Youth Assemble already had an action in the works in response to the violence and discrimination transgender people face when a mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, became an excuse for right-wing media to seize on the reported identity of the shooter. LGBTQ demonstrators and speakers bemoaned the fact that extremists continue to villainize the entire transgender community and say transgender folks are a threat to society.In San Francisco, an estimated 700 people, mostly youth, marched on City Hall, where they listened to speakers including elected leader Honey Mahogany. In San Jose, Silicon Valley Pride organized an event at City Hall that featured music and a singalong, as well as community activist and youth speakers.