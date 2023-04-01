top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

March for Queer and Trans Youth Autonomy San Francisco

by National Day of Action
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 4:36PM
In San Francisco an estimated 700 people, mostly youth, marched on City Hall, where they listened to speakers including elected leader Honey Mahogany.
sm_sflgbtspeaker.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
Photos: Dan Ryan, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

Queer Youth Assemble, a national organization that serves LGBTQ people under age 25, organized a national day of action for March 31. Planned to coincide with the annual Trans Day of Visibility, the event was in response to the wave of anti-trans state legislation introduced by Republican lawmakers over the last three years. Right wingers seek to restrict minors’ access to transition-related healthcare and prohibit the instruction of LGBTQ-related topics in schools. They are banning books and limiting what sports teams transgender students can play on. 

Queer Youth Assemble already already had an action in the works in response to the violence and discrimination transgender people face when a mass shooting at a Christian private school in Nashville, Tennessee became an excuse for right-wing media to seize on the reported identity of the shooter. Demonstrators and speakers bemoaned the fact that extremists continue to villainize the entire transgender community and call transgender people threats to society.
§capturing the action on phone
by National Day of Action
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 4:36PM
sm_sflgbtphone.jpg
original image (1600x2000)
§Elected leader Honey Mahogany
by National Day of Action
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 4:36PM
sm_sflgbthoney.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§Happy to be marching
by National Day of Action
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 4:36PM
sm_sflgbthappy.jpg
original image (2000x1429)
§march
by National Day of Action
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 4:36PM
sm_sflgbtcrowd.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§messages
by National Day of Action
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 4:36PM
sm_sflgbttop.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§strength
by National Day of Action
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 4:36PM
sm_sflgbtwhat.jpg
original image (1600x2000)
§family
by National Day of Action
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 4:36PM
sm_sflgbtfam2.jpg
original image (1429x2000)
§protect
by National Day of Action
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 4:36PM
sm_sflgbtprotect.jpg
original image (1545x2000)
§Sister
by National Day of Action
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 4:36PM
sm_sflgbtsister.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence
§raising a flag
by National Day of Action
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 4:36PM
sm_sflgbtflagup.jpg
original image (1429x2000)
§ march
by National Day of Action
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 4:36PM
sm_sflgbtelder.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§city hall backdrop
by National Day of Action
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 4:36PM
sm_sflgbtcityhallcolor.jpg
original image (2000x1125)
listening to speakers
§black and white shot
by National Day of Action
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 4:36PM
sm_sflgbtcityhall.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
