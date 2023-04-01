From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trans Day of Visibility Rally in San Jose
March 31 is Trans Day of Visibility every year. This year the group "Queer Trans Youth Assemble" called for student walkouts and rallies nationwide. Dozens of locations across the US saw actions in solidarity. In San Jose, Silicon Valley Pride organized a rally with music, singalongs, speakers, and lots of youth power and creativity.
At San Jose City Hall on a very special day of action. With the right wing emboldened to strike at queer and trans bodily autonomy through legislation the time was right. The Raging Grannies led song and chants and speakers included parents of transitioning children, drag queens, and reproductive justice advocates.
