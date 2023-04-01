top
South Bay
Indybay
South Bay LGBTI / Queer

Trans Day of Visibility Rally in San Jose

by no más transfobia!
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 2:21AM
March 31 is Trans Day of Visibility every year. This year the group "Queer Trans Youth Assemble" called for student walkouts and rallies nationwide. Dozens of locations across the US saw actions in solidarity. In San Jose, Silicon Valley Pride organized a rally with music, singalongs, speakers, and lots of youth power and creativity.
sm_svphugs.jpg
original image (562x640)
At San Jose City Hall on a very special day of action. With the right wing emboldened to strike at queer and trans bodily autonomy through legislation the time was right. The Raging Grannies led song and chants and speakers included parents of transitioning children, drag queens, and reproductive justice advocates.
§Sun setting on evening program
by J and R
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 2:21AM
sm_screen_shot_2023-04-01_at_1.20.29_am.jpg
original image (1200x1066)
§Jeremy has read stories to children while in drag
by J and R
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 2:21AM
sm_svpjeremy.jpg
original image (595x640)
Jeremy talked about how drag story times show children it's okay to be themselves
§Young folks decorated the plaza with messages
by J and R
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 2:21AM
sm_screen_shot_2023-04-01_at_1.15.07_am.jpg
original image (1426x1074)
§flag
by J and R
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 2:21AM
sm_svpladyhead.jpg
original image (480x640)
§Raging Grannies Led a Singalong
by J and R
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 2:21AM
sm_screen_shot_2023-04-01_at_2.40.16_am.jpeg
original image (844x1060)
§no más transfobia!
by J and R
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 2:21AM
sm_screen_shot_2023-04-01_at_2.36.44_am.jpeg
original image (1182x1160)
§Alexia speaking
by J and R
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 2:21AM
sm_svpresist.jpg
original image (614x640)
Alexia Diaz is originally from Oaxaca, Mexico. She spoke of her experiences, her hopes, and shared a beautiful song...her interpreter by her side
§If you care....
by J and R
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 2:21AM
sm_screen_shot_2023-04-01_at_1.16.21_am.jpg
original image (1424x1068)
§more chalk art
by J and R
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 2:21AM
sm_screen_shot_2023-04-01_at_1.18.34_am.jpg
original image (1422x1072)
§Trans flag colors
by J and R
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 2:21AM
sm_screen_shot_2023-04-01_at_1.17.35_am.jpg
original image (786x1052)
§Alexia got a hug from Sera Fernando, Emcee
by J and R
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 2:21AM
sm_alexiahug.jpg
original image (625x640)
§chalk art creations
by J and R
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 2:21AM
sm_svpdrawing.jpg
original image (565x640)
§Speaker in black
by J and R
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 2:21AM
sm_screen_shot_2023-04-01_at_2.58.24_am.jpg
original image (1170x912)
§Young folks for equality
by J and R
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 2:21AM
sm_svpyouth.jpg
original image (558x640)
§Flags
by J and R
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 2:21AM
sm_screen_shot_2023-04-01_at_1.12.14_am.jpg
original image (1156x1218)
§Message is clear
by J and R
Sat, Apr 1, 2023 2:21AM
sm_svpsanti.jpg
original image (555x640)
