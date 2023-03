NATIONAL TRANSGENDER DAY of VISIBILITYWhen: Friday, March 31, 2023 @ 5:30 PMWhere: Plaza outside of San Jose City HallATTENTION LGBTQ+ AND ALLY COMMUNITY! Join us for a rally where we will be amplifying the voice of queer and trans youth on this national day of visibility.STAND UP IN SOLIDARITY! Anti queer and trans legislation continues to negatively impact youth autonomy. From inclusive public education to gender affirming care to freedom of artistic expression, LGBTQ+ youth across the nation need our support now more than ever.CALLING ON ALL YOUTH LEADERS, STORYTELLERS, AND PERFORMERS! We welcome you to speak at this event. Please email Sera at sera.fernando [at] svpride.com for more information.#protecttranskids #defenddrag #transrightsarehumanrights