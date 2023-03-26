top
South Bay LGBTI / Queer

Stand Up for Queer & Trans Youth Rally In San Jose

sm_naitonal_trans_visibility_day.jpg
original image (540x540)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, March 31, 2023
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Silicon Valley Pride
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall Plaza
200 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose 95113
NATIONAL TRANSGENDER DAY of VISIBILITY

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 @ 5:30 PM

Where: Plaza outside of San Jose City Hall

ATTENTION LGBTQ+ AND ALLY COMMUNITY! Join us for a rally where we will be amplifying the voice of queer and trans youth on this national day of visibility.

STAND UP IN SOLIDARITY! Anti queer and trans legislation continues to negatively impact youth autonomy. From inclusive public education to gender affirming care to freedom of artistic expression, LGBTQ+ youth across the nation need our support now more than ever.

CALLING ON ALL YOUTH LEADERS, STORYTELLERS, AND PERFORMERS! We welcome you to speak at this event. Please email Sera at sera.fernando [at] svpride.com for more information.

#protecttranskids #defenddrag #transrightsarehumanrights
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=59108...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 26, 2023 4:08PM
§
by Silicon Valley Pride
Sun, Mar 26, 2023 4:08PM
silicon_valley_pride.png
Silicon Valley Pride website: https://www.svpride.com/
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=59108...
